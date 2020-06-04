SOUTH KOREA
Staff to return to US base
About 4,000 local civilian employees working at US military bases in the country, furloughed in a row over funding for the US’ presence on the peninsula, are to go back to work this month after Seoul agreed to pay their wages. They were put on unpaid leave in April after funds to pay their salaries ran out and talks between the two countries stalled on cost-sharing. A full new deal has yet to be struck, but Seoul offered more than US$200 million to fund the cost of the civilian employees for the rest of the year, which the US Department of Defense accepted. They are to return to work “no later than mid-June,” officials said.
INDIA
Anti-China app shut down
Alphabet Inc’s Google has taken down an Indian mobile application from its app store that allowed users to remove Chinese apps from their phones as it breached certain company policies, a spokesman said yesterday. The app called “Remove China Apps” had become top trending free app on Google’s mobile app store in India with more than 5 million downloads since late last month. Its popularity rose amid calls for a boycott of Chinese mobile apps in India during a Himalayan border dispute between the two nations. A Google spokesman said that the app had been removed due to a breach of app store policies, but gave no further details. Remove China Apps scanned users’ phones for apps such as ByteDance’s TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser. Once deleted, a message popped up saying “You are awesome, no China app found.” OneTouch AppLabs, which developed the app, did not respond to a request for comment. On its Web site, it confirmed that the app had been removed and thanked users for their support.
India has moved additional troops along its northern border as it prepares for an extended conflict with China, after several rounds of talks failed to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. China has already placed about 5,000 soldiers and armored vehicles within its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh region, an Indian government official said, asking not to be identified, citing rules. India is adding a similar number of troops as well as artillery guns along the border to fend off the continuing incursions by the Chinese army, the official said. The standoff began on May 5, when troops clashed
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about
Indonesian officials are forcing people who break social distancing rules to recite Koran verses, stay in “haunted” houses and submit to public shaming on social media as the country battles to contain surging novel coronavirus infections. The Southeast Asian archipelago began deploying about 340,000 troops across two dozen cities to oversee enforcement of measures aimed at halting transmission of the disease, such as wearing masks in public. However, provincial leaders are buttressing these efforts with their own zealous campaigns to fight the coronavirus. Police in western Bengkulu Province have assembled a 40-person squad to find lockdown scofflaws and force them to wear