World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Staff to return to US base

About 4,000 local civilian employees working at US military bases in the country, furloughed in a row over funding for the US’ presence on the peninsula, are to go back to work this month after Seoul agreed to pay their wages. They were put on unpaid leave in April after funds to pay their salaries ran out and talks between the two countries stalled on cost-sharing. A full new deal has yet to be struck, but Seoul offered more than US$200 million to fund the cost of the civilian employees for the rest of the year, which the US Department of Defense accepted. They are to return to work “no later than mid-June,” officials said.

INDIA

Anti-China app shut down

Alphabet Inc’s Google has taken down an Indian mobile application from its app store that allowed users to remove Chinese apps from their phones as it breached certain company policies, a spokesman said yesterday. The app called “Remove China Apps” had become top trending free app on Google’s mobile app store in India with more than 5 million downloads since late last month. Its popularity rose amid calls for a boycott of Chinese mobile apps in India during a Himalayan border dispute between the two nations. A Google spokesman said that the app had been removed due to a breach of app store policies, but gave no further details. Remove China Apps scanned users’ phones for apps such as ByteDance’s TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser. Once deleted, a message popped up saying “You are awesome, no China app found.” OneTouch AppLabs, which developed the app, did not respond to a request for comment. On its Web site, it confirmed that the app had been removed and thanked users for their support.