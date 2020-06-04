“Corona is a reality. Protect yourself and protect others,” Mamie Batata, a worker with the Catholic charity Caritas, says through a megaphone as she proceeds through Kimbanseke, a rundown part of Kinshasa.
The reactions are blunt: “Get out of here.” “Leave us in peace.” “The disease doesn’t exist.”
Indifference or disbelief toward COVID-19 runs deep in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DR Congo) capital — a response that strikes fear into groups battling the disease.
Photo: AFP
On May 20, the official committee to fight the novel coronavirus said three of its workers were threatened at knifepoint, part of what the government on Friday last week described as “rising cases” of abuse of virus campaigners.
The hostility in the chaotic capital of 10 million people is such that Caritas and two grassroots non-governmental organizations, Lucha and Filimbi, have resorted to going out in groups to spread awareness messages and hand out masks.
In the districts of Victoire and Selembao, they were greeted by scores of locals who wagged their forefinger at them in disapproval or screamed: “Corona eza te” [There’s no Corona, in the Lingala language].
However, many accepted a mask, although one admitted that this was to avoid the risk of a 5,000 franc fine (US$2.70) for not wearing one.
“Here in the Congo, all there is is malaria and ordinary fever. Corona is in Europe, in China,” said one resident, Hussein. “We have antibodies, from the time of our ancestors.”
When official figures were quoted to him — the DR Congo has documented more than 3,300 cases rising at the rate of more than a hundred a day, almost all of them in Kinshasa, with 72 dead — Hussein was dismissive.
“It’s not true,” he said, demanding “proof and pictures.”
Alphonse Mbelesadidi, a 43-year-old family man in Kimbanseke, said: “I do know that the disease exists, but I haven’t seen people I know or in the neighborhood die of it.”
As recently as three months ago, denial of this kind was common in Europe and the US, until the pandemic gained momentum.
However, in the DR Congo, disbelief has been entrenched by poverty and suspicion of government — a problem already encountered in the fight against the Ebola epidemic that erupted nearly two years ago.
Many people surviving on day-to-day jobs have borne the brunt of emergency measures that Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi introduced on March 20.
“They’ve closed the schools, the churches, the markets. They want to kill us bit by bit. Tell the president to scrap his measures, we don’t want them, we just want to live,” a woman said in Kimbanseke, loudly applauded by a crowd that quickly gathered around her.
Mino Bomponi, of Filimbi, said the public’s hesitation was “understandable,” saying authorities had announced the first case of COVID-19 on March 10 as being that of a Belgian, whereas it was a Congolese who had been living in France.
This misstep made it harder to recover lost ground among the public, Bomponi said.
“The disease is among us, it’s causing deaths, it’s still spreading,” he said. “The real challenge now is to eradicate the doubt which is growing among the public.”
The deaths from COVID-19 include about a dozen people at the apex of power in the DR Congo, official figures showed. They include Tshisekedi’s uncle, Gerard Mulumba; Jacques Ilunga, a political power broker; and Charles Kilosho, deputy head of the president’s communication’s team.
However, the Kinshasa rumor mill says these people, as well as a senior judge who suddenly died last week while overseeing a top-level trial for corruption, were poisoned.
India has moved additional troops along its northern border as it prepares for an extended conflict with China, after several rounds of talks failed to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. China has already placed about 5,000 soldiers and armored vehicles within its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh region, an Indian government official said, asking not to be identified, citing rules. India is adding a similar number of troops as well as artillery guns along the border to fend off the continuing incursions by the Chinese army, the official said. The standoff began on May 5, when troops clashed
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about
Indonesian officials are forcing people who break social distancing rules to recite Koran verses, stay in “haunted” houses and submit to public shaming on social media as the country battles to contain surging novel coronavirus infections. The Southeast Asian archipelago began deploying about 340,000 troops across two dozen cities to oversee enforcement of measures aimed at halting transmission of the disease, such as wearing masks in public. However, provincial leaders are buttressing these efforts with their own zealous campaigns to fight the coronavirus. Police in western Bengkulu Province have assembled a 40-person squad to find lockdown scofflaws and force them to wear