Virus Outbreak: Denial hampers DR Congo’s anti-virus efforts

AFP, KINSHASA





“Corona is a reality. Protect yourself and protect others,” Mamie Batata, a worker with the Catholic charity Caritas, says through a megaphone as she proceeds through Kimbanseke, a rundown part of Kinshasa.

The reactions are blunt: “Get out of here.” “Leave us in peace.” “The disease doesn’t exist.”

Indifference or disbelief toward COVID-19 runs deep in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DR Congo) capital — a response that strikes fear into groups battling the disease.

Workers with the non-governmental organizations Lucha and Filimbi walk along a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, as they conduct a COVID-19 awareness campaign on Friday last week. Photo: AFP

On May 20, the official committee to fight the novel coronavirus said three of its workers were threatened at knifepoint, part of what the government on Friday last week described as “rising cases” of abuse of virus campaigners.

The hostility in the chaotic capital of 10 million people is such that Caritas and two grassroots non-governmental organizations, Lucha and Filimbi, have resorted to going out in groups to spread awareness messages and hand out masks.

In the districts of Victoire and Selembao, they were greeted by scores of locals who wagged their forefinger at them in disapproval or screamed: “Corona eza te” [There’s no Corona, in the Lingala language].

However, many accepted a mask, although one admitted that this was to avoid the risk of a 5,000 franc fine (US$2.70) for not wearing one.

“Here in the Congo, all there is is malaria and ordinary fever. Corona is in Europe, in China,” said one resident, Hussein. “We have antibodies, from the time of our ancestors.”

When official figures were quoted to him — the DR Congo has documented more than 3,300 cases rising at the rate of more than a hundred a day, almost all of them in Kinshasa, with 72 dead — Hussein was dismissive.

“It’s not true,” he said, demanding “proof and pictures.”

Alphonse Mbelesadidi, a 43-year-old family man in Kimbanseke, said: “I do know that the disease exists, but I haven’t seen people I know or in the neighborhood die of it.”

As recently as three months ago, denial of this kind was common in Europe and the US, until the pandemic gained momentum.

However, in the DR Congo, disbelief has been entrenched by poverty and suspicion of government — a problem already encountered in the fight against the Ebola epidemic that erupted nearly two years ago.

Many people surviving on day-to-day jobs have borne the brunt of emergency measures that Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi introduced on March 20.

“They’ve closed the schools, the churches, the markets. They want to kill us bit by bit. Tell the president to scrap his measures, we don’t want them, we just want to live,” a woman said in Kimbanseke, loudly applauded by a crowd that quickly gathered around her.

Mino Bomponi, of Filimbi, said the public’s hesitation was “understandable,” saying authorities had announced the first case of COVID-19 on March 10 as being that of a Belgian, whereas it was a Congolese who had been living in France.

This misstep made it harder to recover lost ground among the public, Bomponi said.

“The disease is among us, it’s causing deaths, it’s still spreading,” he said. “The real challenge now is to eradicate the doubt which is growing among the public.”

The deaths from COVID-19 include about a dozen people at the apex of power in the DR Congo, official figures showed. They include Tshisekedi’s uncle, Gerard Mulumba; Jacques Ilunga, a political power broker; and Charles Kilosho, deputy head of the president’s communication’s team.

However, the Kinshasa rumor mill says these people, as well as a senior judge who suddenly died last week while overseeing a top-level trial for corruption, were poisoned.