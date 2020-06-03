World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Film crew sparks anger

The international crew of Avatar 2 have been given special permission to enter the country to begin filming the blockbuster sequel, despite the country’s border being closed to all foreign nationals. The country’s strict lockdown appears to have worked — as it reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus for the 11th consecutive day yesterday — so news that Avatar director James Cameron and 55 members of his crew had arrived in the country on a privately chartered plane over the weekend angered many. Businesses are especially upset, because many have been unable to bring valuable employees home, even if they had previously lived and worked in the country for years. Fifty-six film workers from Los Angeles were given permission to enter by Minister for Economic Develpoment Phil Twyford, under the category “other essential worker.” They are in quarantine for two weeks at the QT Hotel in central Wellington.

SOUTH KOREA

QR code tracker tested

The country is testing a new quick response (QR) code system this week to log visitors at high-risk entertainment facilities, restaurants and churches in a bid to track COVID-19 cases and prevent further spread of the disease. The decision to mandate QR codes to register visitors’ identities came after authorities struggled to trace people who had visited a number of nightclubs and bars at the center of a virus outbreak last month, after much of the information on handwritten visitor logs was found to be false or incomplete. Starting on Wednesday next week, visitors to nightclubs, bars, karaoke clubs, daytime discos, indoor gyms that hold group exercises and indoor standing concert halls, are to be required to use any of a number of commercially available apps to generate a one-time, personalized QR code that can be scanned at the door.

SINGAPORE

Children return to school

With temperatures checked, masks fitted and hand sanitizers at the ready, many children yesterday returned to school after a lockdown of nearly two months. Across the city-state, the hum of the morning rush hour resumed, while staff at schools urged students to maintain a safe distance as they lined up to return to class. With one of the highest COVID-19 tallies in Asia, Singapore has said it would ease restrictions gradually, with the registry of marriages and some businesses, including pet salons, also reopening yesterday. “You have to restart your normal life at some point,” said Harsha Yavagal, who was sending his boys aged five and 12 back to school. “Schools are taking all possible measures to cope with the virus,” he added.

UNITED STATES

SpaceX wins capture-the-flag

The first astronauts launched by SpaceX on Monday declared victory over Boeing in NASA’s cosmic capture-the-flag game. They quickly claimed the prize left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago by the last crew to launch from the US. “Congratulations, SpaceX, you got the flag,” NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said a day after arriving at the space station. Hurley showed off the small US flag during a news conference and again in a linkup with SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. “You can bet we will take it with us when we depart back to Earth,” said Hurley, floating alongside crewmate Bob Behnken. The flag flew on the first space shuttle flight in 1981 and the final one in 2011. Hurley was on that last shuttle crew.