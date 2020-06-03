NEW ZEALAND
Film crew sparks anger
The international crew of Avatar 2 have been given special permission to enter the country to begin filming the blockbuster sequel, despite the country’s border being closed to all foreign nationals. The country’s strict lockdown appears to have worked — as it reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus for the 11th consecutive day yesterday — so news that Avatar director James Cameron and 55 members of his crew had arrived in the country on a privately chartered plane over the weekend angered many. Businesses are especially upset, because many have been unable to bring valuable employees home, even if they had previously lived and worked in the country for years. Fifty-six film workers from Los Angeles were given permission to enter by Minister for Economic Develpoment Phil Twyford, under the category “other essential worker.” They are in quarantine for two weeks at the QT Hotel in central Wellington.
SOUTH KOREA
QR code tracker tested
The country is testing a new quick response (QR) code system this week to log visitors at high-risk entertainment facilities, restaurants and churches in a bid to track COVID-19 cases and prevent further spread of the disease. The decision to mandate QR codes to register visitors’ identities came after authorities struggled to trace people who had visited a number of nightclubs and bars at the center of a virus outbreak last month, after much of the information on handwritten visitor logs was found to be false or incomplete. Starting on Wednesday next week, visitors to nightclubs, bars, karaoke clubs, daytime discos, indoor gyms that hold group exercises and indoor standing concert halls, are to be required to use any of a number of commercially available apps to generate a one-time, personalized QR code that can be scanned at the door.
SINGAPORE
Children return to school
With temperatures checked, masks fitted and hand sanitizers at the ready, many children yesterday returned to school after a lockdown of nearly two months. Across the city-state, the hum of the morning rush hour resumed, while staff at schools urged students to maintain a safe distance as they lined up to return to class. With one of the highest COVID-19 tallies in Asia, Singapore has said it would ease restrictions gradually, with the registry of marriages and some businesses, including pet salons, also reopening yesterday. “You have to restart your normal life at some point,” said Harsha Yavagal, who was sending his boys aged five and 12 back to school. “Schools are taking all possible measures to cope with the virus,” he added.
UNITED STATES
SpaceX wins capture-the-flag
The first astronauts launched by SpaceX on Monday declared victory over Boeing in NASA’s cosmic capture-the-flag game. They quickly claimed the prize left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago by the last crew to launch from the US. “Congratulations, SpaceX, you got the flag,” NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said a day after arriving at the space station. Hurley showed off the small US flag during a news conference and again in a linkup with SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. “You can bet we will take it with us when we depart back to Earth,” said Hurley, floating alongside crewmate Bob Behnken. The flag flew on the first space shuttle flight in 1981 and the final one in 2011. Hurley was on that last shuttle crew.
POINT-BLANK RANGE: Reporters and camera people from several outlets say police officers in Minneapolis had fired tear gas and rubber bullets directly at them Multiple journalists on the ground in Minnesota said they were teargassed and subject to other attacks by police on Saturday evening, a day after the widely condemned arrest of a CNN reporter live on air. Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who was reporting outside the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis, said she was with a group of about a dozen journalists when the Minnesota State Patrol “fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range.” “I was saying: ‘Where do we go?’ They did not tell us where to go. They didn’t direct us. They just fired on us,” she said
For nearly a decade, the UN Security Council has been frequently paralyzed by Russia’s obstinacy over the Syrian crisis. Today, however, it is the US-China rivalry that has infected a growing array of issues, according to officials and diplomats. As recently as 2017, an understanding between Washington and Beijing allowed the UN on three occasions — involving separate sets of economic sanctions — to project international unity in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat. Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a ferocious competition erupt between the UN’s two main contributors, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May
INDIA Pride to be preserved The nation would not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-ups with China, but is determined to settle the dispute through talks, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said in a television interview late on Saturday. “Situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said, adding that the government was striving to make sure “tension does not escalate.” The government has turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate, he said. IRAN Speaker says talks futile Newly elected Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday said that any negotiations with the US would be “futile.” The nation’s
HISTORIC FLIGHT: The astronauts named their capsule ‘Endeavour,’ after the space shuttle on which they both flew, while Elon Musk said he was overcome with emotion Two veteran NASA astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Saturday became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel. SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 19-hour voyage to the space station. “Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 3:22pm from NASA’s