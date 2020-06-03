US President Donald Trump on Monday proposed his plan to include Russia in an expanded G7 summit in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.
Trump “informed” Putin of his plan to hold a rescheduled G7 “with possible invitation of the leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea,” it said, without making further comment.
The Kremlin called the conversation as a whole “constructive, business-like and substantive.”
The US president on Saturday said he would delay the G7 summit and hold an expanded event later, possibly in September, calling the current lineup of countries “very outdated.”
The meeting was due to take place via video conference this month, but Trump said he would delay it and aim to hold the gathering in-person instead.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told journalists earlier on Monday that “we don’t know the details of the proposal” and said Putin required “more information, which we do not yet have.”
Trump on Saturday told reporters on Air Force One that he had “roughly” broached the topic with leaders of the four other countries.
Russia was thrown out of what was then the G8 in 2014 after it seized Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, an annexation never recognized by the international community.
The G7 major advanced countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — hold annual meetings to discuss international economic coordination.
However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that Russia would not be included in the group.
“Its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7, and why it will continue to remain out,” Trudeau said.
On Monday, Putin also congratulated Trump on Saturday’s successful launch of a SpaceX spacecraft taking US astronauts to the International Space Station, the Kremlin said.
The leaders “confirmed a mutual intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the space sphere,” it added.
Additional reporting by AP
POINT-BLANK RANGE: Reporters and camera people from several outlets say police officers in Minneapolis had fired tear gas and rubber bullets directly at them Multiple journalists on the ground in Minnesota said they were teargassed and subject to other attacks by police on Saturday evening, a day after the widely condemned arrest of a CNN reporter live on air. Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who was reporting outside the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis, said she was with a group of about a dozen journalists when the Minnesota State Patrol “fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range.” “I was saying: ‘Where do we go?’ They did not tell us where to go. They didn’t direct us. They just fired on us,” she said
For nearly a decade, the UN Security Council has been frequently paralyzed by Russia’s obstinacy over the Syrian crisis. Today, however, it is the US-China rivalry that has infected a growing array of issues, according to officials and diplomats. As recently as 2017, an understanding between Washington and Beijing allowed the UN on three occasions — involving separate sets of economic sanctions — to project international unity in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat. Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a ferocious competition erupt between the UN’s two main contributors, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May
INDIA Pride to be preserved The nation would not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-ups with China, but is determined to settle the dispute through talks, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said in a television interview late on Saturday. “Situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said, adding that the government was striving to make sure “tension does not escalate.” The government has turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate, he said. IRAN Speaker says talks futile Newly elected Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday said that any negotiations with the US would be “futile.” The nation’s
HISTORIC FLIGHT: The astronauts named their capsule ‘Endeavour,’ after the space shuttle on which they both flew, while Elon Musk said he was overcome with emotion Two veteran NASA astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Saturday became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel. SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 19-hour voyage to the space station. “Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 3:22pm from NASA’s