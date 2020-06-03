US mulls welcoming Hong Kongers

‘TAKING A LOOK’: The US has a rich heritage of standing as a beacon of light to those escaping from war and communism, US Senator Mitch McConnnell said

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China’s push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday.

US Senate leader Mitch McConnell told the chamber that he hoped the administration of US President Donald Trump would soon identify specific ways to “impose costs on Beijing” for curbing freedoms in Hong Kong, and said that the US should mirror the response of other democracies and open its doors to people from the territory.

Speaking to the American Enterprise Institute on Friday, Pompeo gave no details about immigration quotas or visas when asked about Hong Kong, and merely said: “We are taking a look at it.”

People protesting a proposed national security law run after police fired tear gas in Hong Kong on May 24. Photo: AFP

His remarks were shared by the US Department of State on Monday.

Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish China for curbing freedoms there, but stopped short of immediately ending privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.

Last week, the UK said it was prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for almost 3 million Hong Kong residents.

Asked if Washington was considering welcoming Hong Kong people “to come here and bring their entrepreneurial creativity,” Pompeo said: “We are considering it. I don’t know precisely how it will play out. The British have, as you know, a different relationship. A lot of these folks have British national passports. There’s a long history between Hong Kong and the United Kingdom; it’s very different, but we’re taking a look at it.”

In his Senate address, McConnell said the US had “a rich heritage of standing as a beacon of light” to refugees from war and communism.

“We should exercise it again for the people of Hong Kong,” he said.

Last year, Trump approved legislation stating that Hong Kong residents may not be denied visas because they have been subjected to politically motivated arrest, detention or other “adverse” government action.

On Friday, Trump also issued a proclamation suspending entry of Chinese nationals identified as potential security risks, something sources said could affect thousands.

In a statement on Monday, Pompeo said the move would apply only to graduate students and researchers “targeted, co-opted and exploited” by the Chinese government, representing “only a small subset” of such applicants.