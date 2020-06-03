DR Congo reports new Ebola outbreak

QUICK ACTION NEEDED: After four people died in the country’s 11th outbreak, which is close to a busy transport route, the WHO is to send a team to support local leaders

AFP, KINSHASA





The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on Monday reported a fresh Ebola outbreak in its northwest, the latest health emergency for a country already fighting an epidemic of the deadly fever in the east as well as a surging number of COVID-19 infections.

The 11th Ebola outbreak in the vast central African country’s history comes just weeks before it had hoped to declare the end of the 10th in the east.

Congolese minister of Public Health Eteni Longondo said that “four people have already died” from Ebola in a district of the northwestern city of Mbandaka.

“The National Institute of Biomedical Research has confirmed to me that samples from Mbandaka tested positive for Ebola,” Longondo told a news conference on Monday.

“We will send them the vaccine and medicine very quickly,” he said, adding that he planned to visit the site of the outbreak at the end of the week.

The capital of Equateur Province, Mbandaka is a transport hub on the Congo River with a population of more than 1 million.

The province was previously hit by an Ebola outbreak between May and July 2018, in which 33 people died and 21 recovered from the disease.

“This is a province that has already experienced the disease. They know how to respond. They started the response at the local level” on Sunday, Longondo said.

The WHO said it would be sending a team to help support DR Congo response.

“To reinforce local leadership, WHO plans to send a team to support scaling up the response,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement. “Given the proximity of this new outbreak to busy transport routes and vulnerable neighboring countries we must act quickly.”

The Ebola epidemic in the country’s east has killed 2,280 people since August 2018, and officials had hoped to be able to proclaim it over on June 25.

For it to be officially over, there have to be no new cases reported for 42 days — double the incubation period.

The eastern epidemic was just three days away from being declared over on April 10 when a new case was reported. Seven new cases were then recorded, including four deaths, two recoveries and one patient who fled, and the clock was restarted on May 14.

The WHO also extended its Public Health Emergency of International Concern designation for the epidemic, which has mainly affected North Kivu Province.

Two experimental vaccines have been widely deployed to fight the outbreak, with more than 300,000 people vaccinated across the country.

However efforts to contain the disease in the east have been hindered by attacks on health workers and conflicts in the country’s volatile region, long riven by militia killings and ethnic violence.

The country is also fighting its own COVID-19 outbreak, recording 3,195 infections — 2,896 in the capital Kinshasa — and 72 deaths, official figures released on Monday showed.

“We are in an ascending period of the curve,” Longondo said, adding that it is still too “risky” to lift measures imposed on March 20 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Under the measures, travel is banned between Kinshasa and the rest of the country.