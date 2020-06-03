For 143 Palauan citizens trapped overseas by COVID-19 travel restrictions, the journey home, always long, will be especially tortuous. To reach their Pacific island home they face six long weeks of quarantine: two in Guam, two in a hotel in Palau, and then another two weeks of self-isolation at home. They will also face at least five COVID-19 tests.
However, some Palauans fear that even these measures will not be enough.
Palau, in the north Pacific, is one of a handful of countries globally with zero cases of coronavirus. Having closed its borders on March 22, the country has grappled with how to bring home its citizens, trapped abroad, particularly in the US, without importing the virus.
Photo: Palau’s Presidential Office, Reuters
The topic has proven hugely divisive, as the government has sought to balance the rights of citizens to return with the need to keep its small population safe.
Palauan President Tommy Remengesau Jr is insistent that people should be allowed to return home, and the government plans to repatriate its citizens in three batches, with the first group of 50 already quarantining in Guam. They are scheduled to arrive in Palau on Thursday next week.
Returning citizens face two weeks of quarantine in a hotel in Guam, then two weeks of quarantine in a hotel under police guard in Palau, before a final two weeks of self-isolation, all while undergoing regular testing.
The policy is a controversial one. Remengesau has split with congressional members on the repatriation issue, but last week told lawmakers the government would sponsor the returnees regardless of political opposition, saying the nation had a responsibility to bring its citizens home.
“Fear is always going to be there ... but you have to ask the question: What do you do with the citizens in distress? Do you simply say close the door and say: ‘You are not allowed into the country?’” he said.
“It boils down to minimizing the risk and making a concerted effort, hopefully, supported by everyone in Palau, although we have fear. But I’m not going to kid myself and say I’ll wait until there is no fear in Palau. We may never see that day come,” he said.
Dee Ann Hasinto, 22, has been stranded in the US state of Oregon since the outbreak of the pandemic. She was scheduled to graduate from Oregon University next month, but is now waiting for a flight to bring her back home to her five-year-old daughter.
She lives with her sister, Daemi Ngirmidol, who is pregnant, and said, with Oregon’s high rates of COVID-19, she fears for her life every time she steps out of the house.
“I’m risking my life to go out, where I can get infected any time,” she said. “I will rather be with my family and daughter, rather being stuck here and get infected and die right here alone.”
She does not know when she would be able to get a flight to Guam to begin the repatriation process.
Hasinto knows there is opposition in Palau to repatriation and has seen negative comments on social media saying people like her should stay where they are.
“I’m sad. Back home they say that education will lead to success, and the youth of Palau will be the next leaders, that is why we came out here in the first place for education and so we can go back home and help our people,” she said.
“I feel like they are spending a lot of money for us to come to the US, but now they are not spending money on us to come home,” she added.
Not everyone is on board with accepting the stranded Palauans’ return.
Several have questioned the president’s decision, saying it risks the lives of the 18,000 people living in Palau, compared with only 143 nationals stranded overseas.
“I’m totally against it because we are so not ready,” said Patric Martin, a resident of the capital, Koror. “We have few nurses and doctors, and our equipment are only a few and also no vaccines available.”
“The virus is dangerous, and we need to be patient and learn from this virus,” Martin said.
Senator Stevenson Kuartei, a doctor, said while it is within the authority of the president to make the call on repatriations, there has to be a careful assessment of risk.
“Stranded Palauans can come home safely and [it] has been done with the 10 patients that were repatriated from Taiwan. But that was under a very controlled situation,” he said.
“A meticulously planned and executed strategy must happen that requires quarantining in Guam and Palau with timely testing,” he added.
POINT-BLANK RANGE: Reporters and camera people from several outlets say police officers in Minneapolis had fired tear gas and rubber bullets directly at them Multiple journalists on the ground in Minnesota said they were teargassed and subject to other attacks by police on Saturday evening, a day after the widely condemned arrest of a CNN reporter live on air. Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who was reporting outside the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis, said she was with a group of about a dozen journalists when the Minnesota State Patrol “fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range.” “I was saying: ‘Where do we go?’ They did not tell us where to go. They didn’t direct us. They just fired on us,” she said
For nearly a decade, the UN Security Council has been frequently paralyzed by Russia’s obstinacy over the Syrian crisis. Today, however, it is the US-China rivalry that has infected a growing array of issues, according to officials and diplomats. As recently as 2017, an understanding between Washington and Beijing allowed the UN on three occasions — involving separate sets of economic sanctions — to project international unity in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat. Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a ferocious competition erupt between the UN’s two main contributors, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May
INDIA Pride to be preserved The nation would not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-ups with China, but is determined to settle the dispute through talks, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said in a television interview late on Saturday. “Situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said, adding that the government was striving to make sure “tension does not escalate.” The government has turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate, he said. IRAN Speaker says talks futile Newly elected Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday said that any negotiations with the US would be “futile.” The nation’s
HISTORIC FLIGHT: The astronauts named their capsule ‘Endeavour,’ after the space shuttle on which they both flew, while Elon Musk said he was overcome with emotion Two veteran NASA astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Saturday became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel. SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 19-hour voyage to the space station. “Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 3:22pm from NASA’s