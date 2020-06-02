World News Quick Take

INDONESIA

Militants kill policeman

Sword-wielding militants yesterday killed a police officer and critically injured another in what authorities said was a suspected Islamic State-linked terror attack. One of the militants was shot in the early morning raid at a police post in South Daha in Kalimantan on Borneo, authorities said. “The suspect died on the way to the hospital, while the police officer died at the scene,” National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said. The attack occurred on a public holiday that celebrates the Southeast Asian archipelago’s pluralist democracy.

INDIA

Committee investigates leak

A committee appointed by the nation’s top environmental court has blamed “gross human failure” and lack of basic safety norms for a May 7 gas leak at a South Korean-owned chemical factory that killed 12 people and sickened hundreds. The committee said that the tanks at the LG Polymers plant in Vishakhapatnam were outdated and lacked temperature sensors. The gas that leaked from the plant was styrene, a neurotoxin. Police charged LG Polymers with culpable homicide, including negligence in handling toxic substances.

INDIA

Pakistani officials sent home

Two Pakistani officials expelled by India over spying allegations yesterday returned home, an embassy spokesman said. Indian media said they had been working in the embassy visa department and detained while trying to obtain information on an Indian security establishment. Pakistan called the allegations “baseless” and said that Delhi’s action was a “clear violation” of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

UNITED STATES

Astronauts arrive at ISS

SpaceX on Sunday delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Musk’s company. The SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked automatically, and the hatches swung open a few hours later, and the two Dragon riders floated into the orbiting lab and embraced the three station residents. NASA has yet to decide how long Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are to spend at the station, somewhere between one and four months. The pair are joining NASA’s Chris Cassidy and two Russian station residents in performing experiments and possibly spacewalks to install fresh station batteries.

IRAN

Jailed scientist to return

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that Sirous Asgari, a scientist jailed in the US, is set to return home within days. “Dr Sirous Asgari’s case has been closed in America and he will probably return to the country in the next two or three days,” spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Iranian Students News Agency. “That is, if no issues or obstacles come up.” A US court accused Asgari in 2016 of stealing trade secrets while on an academic visit to Ohio, but he was acquitted of the charges in November.

IRAN

More fuel aid for Caracas

Tehran is to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, Mousavi told a weekly news conference yesterday, despite Washington’s criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under US sanctions. “Iran practices its free trade rights with Venezuela and we are ready to send more ships if Caracas demands more supplies from Iran,” he added. Tehran had sent a flotilla of five tankers of fuel to Venezuela, which is suffering from a gasoline shortage. Seeking to deter further shipments of Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the US is monitoring the supply and has warned governments, seaports, shippers and insurers that they could face measures if they aid the tankers. Refinitiv Eikon on Sunday reported that two of the five Iranian tankers had begun to sail back, as Caracas prepared stations to begin charging for the gasoline.

LIBYA

Five killed by shelling

A grassy area used as a park in Tripoli was hit by shelling on Sunday that left five people dead and 12 others wounded, an official and a medic said. Sunday’s shelling hit an expanse of grass that residents often use to relax on the edge of the Hay al-Andalus neighborhood, west of central Tripoli. Osama Ali, a spokesman for local ambulance services, said four of the casualties had been killed at the grassy area and one other at a second, nearby location.’

BURKINA FASO

Dozens dead in three attacks

Suspected Islamist militants killed dozens of people in three separate attacks, including a raid on a cattle market in the east of the country, marking a fresh surge in extremist violence in one weekend. Gunmen on motorbikes fired into the market in Kompiembiga on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, while seven paramilitary police and five civilians died when gunmen attacked a humanitarian convoy returning from the town of Foube, about 170km north of the capital, Ouagadougou, a government statement on Sunday said. On Friday, at least 15 people were killed in a raid near the border with Mali