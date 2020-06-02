A young humpback whale that swam up one of Canada’s major rivers and has been exploring the waters off Montreal for a few days was likely led astray while on a hunting trip, authorities have said.
Since Saturday, the giant creature has been swimming in the St Lawrence River against the backdrop of the Montreal skyline — hundreds of kilometers from the waters it usually calls home.
The humpback is likely the same creature that was seen a few days ago further downstream near Quebec City, said Marie-Eve Muller of the Quebec marine mammal emergency network.
Photo: AFP /RESEAU QUEBECOIS D‘URGENCE POUR LES MAMMIFERES MARINS
Humpback whales live near both the Arctic and Antarctic, with adults growing up to 17m and weighing up to 40 tonnes.
Each pod spends the summer near the poles and travels to tropical areas in their respective hemispheres during the winter to breed.
The whale, thought to be two or three years old, was likely led astray while chasing prey, or made a navigation error, Muller said.
It might extend its stay in the city for several months, she said, although locks and rapids further upstream would likely prevent it from exploring any further west.
A team from the emergency network has been deployed to monitor the humpback to prevent any possible collisions with ships, but there are no plans to redirect the whale yet, since it could survive for a short while in freshwater, she said.
“For the moment, the whale is in good health... The best option is to let nature take its course,” and hope that the animal decides to return to the open ocean itself, she said.
POINT-BLANK RANGE: Reporters and camera people from several outlets say police officers in Minneapolis had fired tear gas and rubber bullets directly at them Multiple journalists on the ground in Minnesota said they were teargassed and subject to other attacks by police on Saturday evening, a day after the widely condemned arrest of a CNN reporter live on air. Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who was reporting outside the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis, said she was with a group of about a dozen journalists when the Minnesota State Patrol “fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range.” “I was saying: ‘Where do we go?’ They did not tell us where to go. They didn’t direct us. They just fired on us,” she said
For nearly a decade, the UN Security Council has been frequently paralyzed by Russia’s obstinacy over the Syrian crisis. Today, however, it is the US-China rivalry that has infected a growing array of issues, according to officials and diplomats. As recently as 2017, an understanding between Washington and Beijing allowed the UN on three occasions — involving separate sets of economic sanctions — to project international unity in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat. Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a ferocious competition erupt between the UN’s two main contributors, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May
INDIA Pride to be preserved The nation would not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-ups with China, but is determined to settle the dispute through talks, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said in a television interview late on Saturday. “Situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said, adding that the government was striving to make sure “tension does not escalate.” The government has turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate, he said. IRAN Speaker says talks futile Newly elected Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday said that any negotiations with the US would be “futile.” The nation’s
HISTORIC FLIGHT: The astronauts named their capsule ‘Endeavour,’ after the space shuttle on which they both flew, while Elon Musk said he was overcome with emotion Two veteran NASA astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Saturday became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel. SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 19-hour voyage to the space station. “Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 3:22pm from NASA’s