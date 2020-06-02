Tropical storm kills 14 people in El Salvador

EMERGENCY: Salvadorean officials warned of a rise in the death toll, even as the storm has weakened to a tropical depression as it heads toward Guatemala

AFP, SAN SALVADOR





Tropical Storm Amanda triggered flash floods, landslides and power outages on Sunday, as it barreled through El Salvador and Guatemala, killing 14 people, authorities said, warning of further heavy rain to come.

Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele declared a 15-day state of emergency to cope with the effects of the storm, which he estimated to have caused US$200 million in damage, but which weakened later in the day as it moved into Guatemala.

Amanda, the first named storm of the season in the Pacific, unleashed torrents of floodwater that tossed vehicles around like toys and damaged about 200 homes, Salvadorean Civil Protection Service head William Hernandez said.

A boy retrieves a broom from the rubble after his house was devastated by the overflowing of a creek due to torrential rains caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Amanda in San Salvador on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The fatalities were all recorded in El Salvador, Minister of the Interior Mario Duran said, warning that the death toll could rise.

One person is still missing, senior government official Carolina Recinos added.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented situation: one top-level emergency on top of another serious one,” San Salvador Mayor Ernesto Muyshondt said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele speaks on Sunday at a press conference in the New Israel community, where a person died and other families lost their homes after a creek overflowed due to torrential rains caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Amanda in San Salvador. Photo: AFP

He added that half of those killed died in the capital, and that 4,200 people had sought refuge in government-run shelters after losing their homes or being forced to leave because they were in high-risk areas.

In some flooded areas, soldiers worked alongside emergency personnel to rescue people.

“We lost everything, we’ve been left with nowhere to live,” said Isidro Gomez, a resident of hard-hit southeastern San Salvador, after a nearby river overflowed and destroyed his home.

Another victim, Mariano Ramos, said that at dawn residents of his San Salvador neighborhood were slammed by an avalanche of mud and water.

An elderly man died in the area, officials said.

In neighboring Guatemala, officials said roads had been blocked by at least five landslides and some flooding was reported, but no evacuations were under way.

Even though Amanda weakened to tropical depression status, Guatemalan officials warned that heavy rain would continue, with swollen rivers and possible “landslides affecting highways ... and flooding in coastal areas.”