Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz on Sunday apologized after police shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian man who was autistic.
The shooting of Iyad Halak, 32, in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, drew broad condemnations and revived complaints alleging excessive force by Israeli security forces.
Gantz, who is also Israel’s “alternate” prime minister under a power-sharing deal, made the remarks at the weekly meeting of the Cabinet.
Photo: AFP
He sat near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not mention the incident in his opening remarks.
“We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Halak was shot to death and we share in the family’s grief,” Gantz said. “I am sure this subject will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be reached.”
He said that Israel would make “every effort” to limit casualties while continuing to “maintain the proper level of security.”
Halak’s relatives said he had autism and was heading to a school for students with special needs where he studied when he was shot.
In a statement, Israeli police said in statement that they spotted a person “with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol,” and when he failed to obey orders to stop, officers opened fire.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld later said no weapon was found.
Israeli media reported that the officers were questioned after the incident as per protocol, and a lawyer representing one of them sent his condolences to the family in an interview with Israeli Army Radio.
Hundreds of people on Sunday attended Halak’s funeral.
Tension has risen as the government has said it hopes to move ahead with a plan to extend sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank — land the Palestinians seek for a state.
Additional reporting by Reuters
