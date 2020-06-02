Facebook yesterday said that Singapore’s use of an online misinformation law is “severe” and risks stifling free speech, after the company was again forced to block a page in the city-state.
It was the latest criticism from the tech giant over legislation that empowers ministers to tell Internet platforms to put warnings next to posts they deem false and order the blocking of pages.
Officials said that fringe political Web site the National Times Singapore had made false statements on its Facebook page, including a claim that “every criticism” of the government had been outlawed under the disinformation law.
The site was ordered to erect a banner flagging it as false — but it refused, and Facebook was ordered to block access to the site’s page in Singapore.
Asked about the government request to block the page, Facebook said the company was “legally compelled” to comply.
A spokesperson added that “blocking orders like this are severe and risk being misused to stifle voices and perspectives on the Internet.”
“Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and we work hard to protect and defend this important civil liberty around the world,” the spokesperson said.
The page was run by anti-government activist Alex Tan, who lives in Australia and has been repeatedly accused of spreading falsehoods on a variety of subjects.
Four Facebook pages that he operates have now been blocked, authorities said.
A Singaporean government Web site aimed at debunking false information says that Tan “continues to publish falsehoods that distort the public’s understanding of the [misinformation] law and how it has been implemented.”
Other tech giants, including Google and Twitter, as well as rights groups have expressed concerns about the law, which came into force in October last year.
The government’s political opponents have also raised concerns that it is being used to suppress criticism ahead of elections expected within months.
Authorities insist that the measure is necessary to stop falsehoods from circulating online that could sow divisions in the multiethnic, multifaith country of 5.7 million.
POINT-BLANK RANGE: Reporters and camera people from several outlets say police officers in Minneapolis had fired tear gas and rubber bullets directly at them Multiple journalists on the ground in Minnesota said they were teargassed and subject to other attacks by police on Saturday evening, a day after the widely condemned arrest of a CNN reporter live on air. Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who was reporting outside the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis, said she was with a group of about a dozen journalists when the Minnesota State Patrol “fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range.” “I was saying: ‘Where do we go?’ They did not tell us where to go. They didn’t direct us. They just fired on us,” she said
For nearly a decade, the UN Security Council has been frequently paralyzed by Russia’s obstinacy over the Syrian crisis. Today, however, it is the US-China rivalry that has infected a growing array of issues, according to officials and diplomats. As recently as 2017, an understanding between Washington and Beijing allowed the UN on three occasions — involving separate sets of economic sanctions — to project international unity in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat. Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a ferocious competition erupt between the UN’s two main contributors, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May
INDIA Pride to be preserved The nation would not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-ups with China, but is determined to settle the dispute through talks, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said in a television interview late on Saturday. “Situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said, adding that the government was striving to make sure “tension does not escalate.” The government has turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate, he said. IRAN Speaker says talks futile Newly elected Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday said that any negotiations with the US would be “futile.” The nation’s
HISTORIC FLIGHT: The astronauts named their capsule ‘Endeavour,’ after the space shuttle on which they both flew, while Elon Musk said he was overcome with emotion Two veteran NASA astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Saturday became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel. SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 19-hour voyage to the space station. “Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 3:22pm from NASA’s