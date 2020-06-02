Britain yesterday partially reopened schools and allowed the most vulnerable people to venture outdoors, despite warnings that it is moving too quickly out of its COVID-19 lockdown.
The mood is clearly improving as the number of daily deaths drops. Parks and beaches have been filled for two successive weekends in what has been one of the driest springs in more than 100 years.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a timeline that allowed 2 million children to return to school yesterday and more on June 15.
Photo: Reuters
However, a survey conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research found that school leaders expect 47 percent of families to keep their children home.
The British government is also allowing those most at risk of serious consequences from the virus to spend time outdoors for the first time in two months.
“I do not underestimate just how difficult it has been for you,” Johnson told the 2.2 million Britons who fall into the “extreme risk” category.
The government has also been encouraged by the positive experience of other European countries that have started to return to something resembling normal life.
However, critics argue that the so-called R rate of transmission — estimated nationally at between 0.7 and 0.9 — was still dangerously close to the 1.0 figure above which the virus’ spread grows.
The R rate estimates the number of people one infected person passes the virus to.
Several members of the government’s scientific advisory group have warned that restrictions were being lifted prematurely.
“COVID-19 spreading too fast to lift lockdown in England,” scientific adviser Jeremy Farrar wrote on Twitter.
British Secretary of State for International Development Alok Sharma yesterday told the BBC that the “scientific advice does differ,” but that the overall view from the official body advising the government was that “we must do this cautiously.”
“These are very cautious steps we are taking,” Sharma said.
The scientists are not the only ones to express concern.
National Education Union leader Mary Bousted said that the government has had to revise its school reopening guidance 41 times since the middle of last month.
There were “things they had forgotten, things they didn’t know, and things they got wrong [and that] had to be added in,” Bousted told Sky News.
The schools started reopening in England because each of Britain’s four nations follows its own health guidelines.
Scotland is waiting until August and Northern Ireland is eyeing September, while Wales is still making up its mind.
POINT-BLANK RANGE: Reporters and camera people from several outlets say police officers in Minneapolis had fired tear gas and rubber bullets directly at them Multiple journalists on the ground in Minnesota said they were teargassed and subject to other attacks by police on Saturday evening, a day after the widely condemned arrest of a CNN reporter live on air. Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennessy-Fiske, who was reporting outside the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis, said she was with a group of about a dozen journalists when the Minnesota State Patrol “fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range.” “I was saying: ‘Where do we go?’ They did not tell us where to go. They didn’t direct us. They just fired on us,” she said
For nearly a decade, the UN Security Council has been frequently paralyzed by Russia’s obstinacy over the Syrian crisis. Today, however, it is the US-China rivalry that has infected a growing array of issues, according to officials and diplomats. As recently as 2017, an understanding between Washington and Beijing allowed the UN on three occasions — involving separate sets of economic sanctions — to project international unity in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat. Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a ferocious competition erupt between the UN’s two main contributors, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May
INDIA Pride to be preserved The nation would not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-ups with China, but is determined to settle the dispute through talks, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said in a television interview late on Saturday. “Situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said, adding that the government was striving to make sure “tension does not escalate.” The government has turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate, he said. IRAN Speaker says talks futile Newly elected Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday said that any negotiations with the US would be “futile.” The nation’s
HISTORIC FLIGHT: The astronauts named their capsule ‘Endeavour,’ after the space shuttle on which they both flew, while Elon Musk said he was overcome with emotion Two veteran NASA astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Saturday became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel. SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 19-hour voyage to the space station. “Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 3:22pm from NASA’s