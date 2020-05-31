World News Quick Take

INDIA

Monkeys steal blood

Monkeys mobbed a health worker and made off with blood samples that were to be tested for COVID-19. After making off with the three samples this week in Meerut, near the capital, New Delhi, the monkeys scampered up nearby trees and one then tried to chew its plunder. The sample boxes were later recovered and had not been damaged, Meerut Medical college superintendent Dheeraj Raj told reporters on Friday, after footage of the encounter went viral on social media. “They were still intact and we don’t think there is any risk of contamination or spread,” Raj said. The three people whose samples were stolen were retested for the virus, he said.

AUSTRALIA

Broom intruder cleared

A knife-toting man hired to break into another man’s home, tie him up and stroke him with a broom has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house. Sydney man Terrence Leroy and an associate turned up at a rural home on a Sunday morning in July last year armed and ready to carry out a sexual fantasy organized on Facebook. The unsuspecting resident initially mistook the intruders for a friend who had come over to make coffee and said: “Bugger off, it’s too early.” When the men said their intended role-player’s name, the startled resident turned on the light and found them holding large knives next to his bed. After realizing he was not the willing participant, one of the pair apologized and shook the man’s hand before leaving, according to court documents published earlier this month. During the trial Leroy’s lawyer argued that there was no intention to intimidate the stranger. “It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom,” the lawyer said. After excusing themselves, the pair — along with a driver — headed to the correct address. However, instead of a kinky encounter, the client reportedly prepared a breakfast and Leroy fell asleep on the couch. Shortly afterward, police arrived. Judge Sean Grant said that he was satisfied Leroy — who was to be paid A$5,000 (US$3,323) if it was “really good” — mixed-up the address. “They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy,” Grant said. “The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out.” Leroy was found not guilty of all charges.

CHINA

Carrier doing sea trials

The Ministry of Defense on Friday said that the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s only entirely home-built aircraft carrier is carrying out sea trials to test weapons and equipment and enhance training of the crew. Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang (任國強) said the exercises were being conducted as planned. The Shandong carrier was commissioned last year by President Xi Jinping (習近平).

UNITED NATIONS

S Sudan sanctions extended

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution extending sanctions and an arms embargo in South Sudan through May next year. Drafted by the US, the resolution received 12 votes in favor, with Russia, China and South Africa abstaining. The council additionally scheduled a midterm review to take place by Dec. 15 and expressed its “readiness to consider adjusting measures ... including through modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening.” The council was also asked to provide a report on the role of the arms embargo in implementing a 2018 peace agreement.