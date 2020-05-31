INDIA
Monkeys steal blood
Monkeys mobbed a health worker and made off with blood samples that were to be tested for COVID-19. After making off with the three samples this week in Meerut, near the capital, New Delhi, the monkeys scampered up nearby trees and one then tried to chew its plunder. The sample boxes were later recovered and had not been damaged, Meerut Medical college superintendent Dheeraj Raj told reporters on Friday, after footage of the encounter went viral on social media. “They were still intact and we don’t think there is any risk of contamination or spread,” Raj said. The three people whose samples were stolen were retested for the virus, he said.
AUSTRALIA
Broom intruder cleared
A knife-toting man hired to break into another man’s home, tie him up and stroke him with a broom has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house. Sydney man Terrence Leroy and an associate turned up at a rural home on a Sunday morning in July last year armed and ready to carry out a sexual fantasy organized on Facebook. The unsuspecting resident initially mistook the intruders for a friend who had come over to make coffee and said: “Bugger off, it’s too early.” When the men said their intended role-player’s name, the startled resident turned on the light and found them holding large knives next to his bed. After realizing he was not the willing participant, one of the pair apologized and shook the man’s hand before leaving, according to court documents published earlier this month. During the trial Leroy’s lawyer argued that there was no intention to intimidate the stranger. “It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom,” the lawyer said. After excusing themselves, the pair — along with a driver — headed to the correct address. However, instead of a kinky encounter, the client reportedly prepared a breakfast and Leroy fell asleep on the couch. Shortly afterward, police arrived. Judge Sean Grant said that he was satisfied Leroy — who was to be paid A$5,000 (US$3,323) if it was “really good” — mixed-up the address. “They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy,” Grant said. “The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out.” Leroy was found not guilty of all charges.
CHINA
Carrier doing sea trials
The Ministry of Defense on Friday said that the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s only entirely home-built aircraft carrier is carrying out sea trials to test weapons and equipment and enhance training of the crew. Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang (任國強) said the exercises were being conducted as planned. The Shandong carrier was commissioned last year by President Xi Jinping (習近平).
UNITED NATIONS
S Sudan sanctions extended
The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution extending sanctions and an arms embargo in South Sudan through May next year. Drafted by the US, the resolution received 12 votes in favor, with Russia, China and South Africa abstaining. The council additionally scheduled a midterm review to take place by Dec. 15 and expressed its “readiness to consider adjusting measures ... including through modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening.” The council was also asked to provide a report on the role of the arms embargo in implementing a 2018 peace agreement.
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power. The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022. Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year,
China is poised to enshrine individuals’ rights to privacy and personal data for the first time, a symbolic first step as more of the country of 1.4 billion people becomes digitized — and more vulnerable to leaks and hacks. The legislation is part of China’s first civil code, a sweeping package of laws that is being deliberated during the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress, which began on Friday after a delay of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent draft, an individual has a right to privacy and to have their personal information protected. Data
India has moved additional troops along its northern border as it prepares for an extended conflict with China, after several rounds of talks failed to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. China has already placed about 5,000 soldiers and armored vehicles within its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh region, an Indian government official said, asking not to be identified, citing rules. India is adding a similar number of troops as well as artillery guns along the border to fend off the continuing incursions by the Chinese army, the official said. The standoff began on May 5, when troops clashed