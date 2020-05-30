MEXICO
Anti-violence ads criticized
Rights advocates on Thursday criticized a government ad campaign on violence against women, saying it minimizes the problem and depicts women as aggressors, too. A video included in the campaign urges men and women to “count to 10” before lashing out at people in their home. However, activists said that reduces a huge structural and cultural problem to a simple issue of anger management. “Shamefully, we’re seeing how federal authorities are mounting campaigns like ‘Count to 10’ that mirrors violence against women and puts the responsibility on the victims and underplays the crimes, making them appear just as simple emotional issues,” the National Observatory on Feminicide said in a statement.
MALAYSIA
Mahathir ousted from party
Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was on Thursday ousted from the Bersatu political party along with his son and three other senior members, but he has vowed to challenge the move. “The unilateral action by Bersatu’s president to sack us without valid reason is due to his own fears in facing party elections as well as his unsafe position as the most unstable prime minister in the history of the country’s administration,” a joint statement by Mahathir and the four others read.
BELGIUM
Gbagbo departure approved
Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo can leave Belgium under certain conditions, the International Criminal Court said on Thursday, following his acquittal last year over post-election violence that killed 3,000 people. A court spokesman said Gbagbo could travel provided the country he was going to agreed to receive him. It was uncertain whether he can return to Ivory Coast, where his Ivorian Popular Front Party (FPI) is preparing to challenge President Alassane Ouattara’s ruling party in elections scheduled for October. “We are happy, it’s important that these restrictions are lifted,” FPI spokesman Franck Anderson said. “We are waiting for the date of his return. We will welcome him.”
SURINAME
Slow vote count slammed
Votes were still being counted on Thursday, three days after elections, with the opposition urging the government to concede defeat and President Desi Bouterse calling for a recount even though the final tally had not yet been released. The counting from Monday’s National Assembly election has been extremely slow. Normally a preliminary result is released the next morning and the failure to do so has irritated the chairman of the Independent Electoral Bureau, Jennifer van Dijk-Silos, who has called the elections “the worst organized” she has seen in her career.
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power. The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022. Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year,
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a