World News Quick Take

MEXICO

Anti-violence ads criticized

Rights advocates on Thursday criticized a government ad campaign on violence against women, saying it minimizes the problem and depicts women as aggressors, too. A video included in the campaign urges men and women to “count to 10” before lashing out at people in their home. However, activists said that reduces a huge structural and cultural problem to a simple issue of anger management. “Shamefully, we’re seeing how federal authorities are mounting campaigns like ‘Count to 10’ that mirrors violence against women and puts the responsibility on the victims and underplays the crimes, making them appear just as simple emotional issues,” the National Observatory on Feminicide said in a statement.

MALAYSIA

Mahathir ousted from party

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was on Thursday ousted from the Bersatu political party along with his son and three other senior members, but he has vowed to challenge the move. “The unilateral action by Bersatu’s president to sack us without valid reason is due to his own fears in facing party elections as well as his unsafe position as the most unstable prime minister in the history of the country’s administration,” a joint statement by Mahathir and the four others read.

BELGIUM

Gbagbo departure approved

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo can leave Belgium under certain conditions, the International Criminal Court said on Thursday, following his acquittal last year over post-election violence that killed 3,000 people. A court spokesman said Gbagbo could travel provided the country he was going to agreed to receive him. It was uncertain whether he can return to Ivory Coast, where his Ivorian Popular Front Party (FPI) is preparing to challenge President Alassane Ouattara’s ruling party in elections scheduled for October. “We are happy, it’s important that these restrictions are lifted,” FPI spokesman Franck Anderson said. “We are waiting for the date of his return. We will welcome him.”

SURINAME

Slow vote count slammed

Votes were still being counted on Thursday, three days after elections, with the opposition urging the government to concede defeat and President Desi Bouterse calling for a recount even though the final tally had not yet been released. The counting from Monday’s National Assembly election has been extremely slow. Normally a preliminary result is released the next morning and the failure to do so has irritated the chairman of the Independent Electoral Bureau, Jennifer van Dijk-Silos, who has called the elections “the worst organized” she has seen in her career.