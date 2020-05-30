Zuckerberg says Facebook stance not like Twitter’s

Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO





Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday distanced his company from Twitter and its fight with US President Donald Trump as the White House moved to scrap a law protecting social media companies.

Trump, who has accused social media firms of bias against conservatives, stepped up his attacks on Twitter after the company on Tuesday for the first time put a fact-checking label on two of his tweets about mail-in ballots.

“We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg told Fox News.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg poses for a photograph in Brussels on Feb. 17. Photo: AFP

Both sites take down content that violates their terms of service, but Facebook’s approach has “distinguished us from some of the other tech companies in terms of being stronger on free expression and giving people a voice,” he said.

While Facebook does apply labels to misleading posts, it exempts from review posts by politicians.

Unlike Twitter, Facebook outsources its fact-checking to media partners and says it takes no stance itself.

Reuters is one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners and receives compensation through the program.

Zuckerberg said Trump’s comments on Tuesday did not hit Facebook’s bar to be considered in violation of its voter suppression rules.

Trump posted on Twitter and Facebook that California was sending mail-in ballots to people in the state, “no matter who they are or how they got there.”

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said that Trump’s posts “may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot.”