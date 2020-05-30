At least seven people were shot in Louisville amid protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.
Louisville Metro Police on Friday said that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least one of whom was in a critical condition.
The statement said there were “some arrests,” but police did not provide a number.
“No officers discharged their service weapons,” police spokesman Sergeant Lamont Washington wrote in an e-mail.
Washington said that all seven were civilians.
Video from downtown Louisville at about 12:30am showed protesters behind makeshift wooden barricades, which appeared to be made out of picnic tables spray-painted with the words: “You can’t kill us all.”
A small fire inside a trash can was visible in the middle of the street.
Police in body armor and face shields held batons and lined up around Louisville City Hall. They appeared to fire rubber bullets and deploy tear gas canisters, fogging the air and inducing coughs among the remaining members of the crowd. Protesters were shown filming police with their cellphones.
About 500 demonstrators marched through the Kentucky city’s downtown streets on Thursday night, the Courier Journal reported.
The protests stretched for more than six hours, ending in the early hours of yesterday amid heavy rain.
“Understandably, emotions are high,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted just before midnight, sharing a Facebook post asking for peace that he said was written on behalf of Taylor’s mother.
“As Breonna’s mother says let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice,” Fischer wrote.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down the front door.
No drugs were found in the home.
Attention on Taylor’s death has intensified after her family sued the police department this month.
Thursday’s demonstration came as protesters across the US have demonstrated against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
