China yesterday faced growing international pressure over its move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong that critics say will destroy the territory’s autonomy, with the US and Britain placing the issue before the UN Security Council.
The US, Britain, Canada and Australia led criticism of the bill, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security, as well as allow Chinese security agencies to operate openly in Hong Kong.
China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) on Thursday approved the plans for the legislation, which followed seven months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year.
Photo: AP
After China fended off initial US efforts this week to have the controversy put on the agenda of the UN Security Council, the US and Britain succeeded in securing an informal discussion about it, diplomatic sources told reporters.
Beijing’s proposed security law “lies in direct conflict” with China’s international obligations to guarantee certain freedoms in Hong Kong, the two countries said in a joint statement with Canada and Australia on Thursday.
“The proposed law would undermine the one country, two systems framework,” they said, referring to Hong Kong’s special status within China under the terms of its handover from Britain in 1997.
British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab said that the UK would widen its rules around the rights of British National (Overseas) passport holders — a status offered to many Hong Kongers at the time of handover — if China went ahead with the legislation.
The Chinese vote came just hours after Washington revoked the special status conferred on Hong Kong, paving the way for the territory to be stripped of trading and economic privileges.
US President Donald Trump said he was to hold a news conference yesterday about China.
“We’ll be announcing tomorrow [yesterday] what we’re doing with respect to China,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.
“We’re not happy with China,” he said.
NPC Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu (栗戰書) said that the legislation was “in line with the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots,”
“For [Hong Kong residents], safeguarding national security is a must, rather than a choice,” the Xinhua news agency said in a commentary.
In Hong Kong, the pro-democracy movement voiced the opposite sentiments.
“It’s the end of Hong Kong,” Hong Kong Legislator Claudia Mo (毛孟靜) told reporters. “They are cutting off our souls, taking away the values which we’ve always embraced, values like human rights, democracy, rule of law.”
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power. The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022. Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year,
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a