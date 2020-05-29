UNITED STATES
SpaceX launch delayed
SpaceX’s launch to the International Space Station — the first crewed mission to blast off from US soil in almost a decade — was scrubbed on Wednesday due to fears of a lightning strike. With NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule, the launch pad platform retracted and rocket fueling under way, SpaceX made the call to abort. “We had just simply too much electricity in the atmosphere,” NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said.
UNITED STATES
Chinese ministry checked
Twitter has applied a fact check tag to at least two posts made in March by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) that advanced questions about whether COVID-19 began in the US rather than China. Zhao’s tweets “contain potentially misleading content” about the virus and have been labeled “to provide additional context to the public,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
UNITED STATES
Surveillance bill threatened
Legislation extending surveillance laws was thrown into doubt as President Donald Trump threatened a veto and lawmakers said they would oppose it. House of Representatives Democratic leaders on Wednesday adjourned without considering the bill hours after saying there would be a vote. “If the FISA Bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it,” Trump tweeted, using the acronym for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. “Our Country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history. The massive abuse of FISA was a big part of it!” Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “We have to have a bill, if we don’t have a bill, then our civil liberties are less protected,” representatives Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan said that “we cannot in good conscience vote for legislation that violates Americans’ fundamental right to privacy,”, despite The Department of Justice said that the bill would “weaken national security tools while doing nothing to address the abuses” identified in a report on the FBI investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
UNITED STATES
Soldier’s actions praised
A soldier stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on Wednesday saved “countless lives” when he hit a man with his car as the man was shooting randomly at people on a bridge near the fort, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said. One person was injured by the shooter, Kitchens said. “The soldier intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, but ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Kitchens said.
MEXICO
Drug lord pleads poverty
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero said in a legal appeal that he has no money, is too old to work and has no pension. The plea was filed on Tuesday by Caro Quintero’s lawyer seeking an injunction against his arrest or extradition to the US for the kidnapping and murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique Camarena in 1985. The court papers state: “The plaintiff argues insolvency, because he says he is more than 60 years old, is neither retired nor has a pension, and given the fact that he is a fugitive from the law, cannot work or perform any activity to earn money.”
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power. The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022. Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year,