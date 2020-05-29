World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

SpaceX launch delayed

SpaceX’s launch to the International Space Station — the first crewed mission to blast off from US soil in almost a decade — was scrubbed on Wednesday due to fears of a lightning strike. With NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule, the launch pad platform retracted and rocket fueling under way, SpaceX made the call to abort. “We had just simply too much electricity in the atmosphere,” NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said.

UNITED STATES

Chinese ministry checked

Twitter has applied a fact check tag to at least two posts made in March by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) that advanced questions about whether COVID-19 began in the US rather than China. Zhao’s tweets “contain potentially misleading content” about the virus and have been labeled “to provide additional context to the public,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

UNITED STATES

Surveillance bill threatened

Legislation extending surveillance laws was thrown into doubt as President Donald Trump threatened a veto and lawmakers said they would oppose it. House of Representatives Democratic leaders on Wednesday adjourned without considering the bill hours after saying there would be a vote. “If the FISA Bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it,” Trump tweeted, using the acronym for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. “Our Country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history. The massive abuse of FISA was a big part of it!” Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “We have to have a bill, if we don’t have a bill, then our civil liberties are less protected,” representatives Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan said that “we cannot in good conscience vote for legislation that violates Americans’ fundamental right to privacy,”, despite The Department of Justice said that the bill would “weaken national security tools while doing nothing to address the abuses” identified in a report on the FBI investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

UNITED STATES

Soldier’s actions praised

A soldier stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on Wednesday saved “countless lives” when he hit a man with his car as the man was shooting randomly at people on a bridge near the fort, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said. One person was injured by the shooter, Kitchens said. “The soldier intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, but ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Kitchens said.

MEXICO

Drug lord pleads poverty

Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero said in a legal appeal that he has no money, is too old to work and has no pension. The plea was filed on Tuesday by Caro Quintero’s lawyer seeking an injunction against his arrest or extradition to the US for the kidnapping and murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique Camarena in 1985. The court papers state: “The plaintiff argues insolvency, because he says he is more than 60 years old, is neither retired nor has a pension, and given the fact that he is a fugitive from the law, cannot work or perform any activity to earn money.”