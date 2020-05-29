The US Congress on Wednesday authorized sanctions against Chinese officials over the mass incarceration of Muslim Uighurs.
The US House of Representatives voted with just one dissent in favor of the Uighur Human Rights Act.
Rights groups say that at least 1 million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region have been incarcerated in what Beijing calls “re-education” camps.
Photo: Reuters
“If America does not speak out against human rights [violations] in China because of some commercial interest, then we lose all moral authority to speak out on human rights violations any place in the world,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
House Committee on Foreign Affairs member Michael McCaul accused China of “state-sponsored cultural genocide.”
Beijing is out to “completely eradicate an entire culture simply because it doesn’t fit within what the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] deems ‘Chinese,’” McCaul said. “We can’t sit idly by and allow this to continue. Our silence will be complicit and our inaction will be our appeasement.”
The legislation requires the US administration to determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the “arbitrary detention, torture and harassment” of Uighurs and other minorities.
The US would then freeze any assets the officials hold in the world’s largest economy and ban their entry into the country.
The law specifically mentions Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region CCP Secretary Chen Quanguo (陳全國). Previously posted in Tibet, Chen has built a reputation for clamping down on restive minorities.
China initially denied the mass incarceration, but has since described the camps as centers aimed at discouraging Islamic radicalism.
After an earlier version of the law passed by the US Senate in December last year, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Washington of hypocrisy in its own “counterterrorism” efforts.
“This bill deliberately smears the human rights condition in Xinjiang, slanders China’s efforts in deradicalization and counterterrorism, and viciously attacks the Chinese government’s Xinjiang policy,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said.
US Senator Marco Rubio urged US President Donald Trump to sign the act “without delay.”
The House had previously passed a tougher version of the Uighur act that would restrict exports of technology involved in mass surveillance. The Senate stripped out the export provision to ensure unanimous passage, letting Trump handle technology issues.
The final version of the act also requires a classified report by US intelligence on Xinjiang as well as a study led by the FBI on alleged efforts by China to target US citizens and residents of Uighur heritage.
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power. The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022. Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year,