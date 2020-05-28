Spain is to hold 10 days of official mourning for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed 27,117 lives, the government said on Tuesday.
The mourning period began yesterday when all flags on public buildings were to be lowered to half-mast in a nation that has suffered one of the most deadly outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter that it would be “10 days, the longest period of mourning in our democracy, in which we will all express our sorrow and pay homage to those who have died.”
Photo: AFP
The mourning period was approved at a Cabinet meeting and government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said that there would also be a ceremony to honor the victims presided over by Spanish King Felipe VI.
“Eight out of 10 victims were older than 70, they were those who helped build the country that we know today. We will honor their lives as is fitting with an official ceremony,” she said, without specifying a date.
Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday denied that it had sacked a senior police officer as punishment for criticizing it during an investigation into a decision to approve a rally in March that might have helped spread the coronavirus.
A court is looking into the decision to hold the March 8 Women’s Day rally in Madrid, which was allowed to go ahead just days before Spain went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The government on Monday removed the head of the Guardia Civil in Madrid, Colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos.
El Pais reported that the police force had sent a report to the court, blaming Spanish Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies Director Fernando Simon for the decision to allow the rally.
Opposition parties have accused the government of firing Perez de los Cobos in retaliation for that report.
At a news briefing, Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska denied that the investigation played a role in the decision to replace Perez de los Cobos, which he described as “a change of teams, a natural replacement process based on confidence.”
The opposition has called for the resignation of Grande-Marlaska for interfering in the investigation. They accused him of trying to paper over the issue by announcing a pay rise for the police at his news briefing.
The pay rise was approved by the previous government.
“It is an insult to the Guardia Civil and to the rule of law that Sanchez covers the sacking of the person responsible for the investigation of the alleged March 8 offenses with that pay hike,” People’s Party leader Pablo Casado wrote on Twitter. “We demand immediate responsibility.”
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a