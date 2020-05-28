Virus Outbreak: Spain begins 10 days of mourning for victims of virus

AFP and Reuters, MADRID





Spain is to hold 10 days of official mourning for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed 27,117 lives, the government said on Tuesday.

The mourning period began yesterday when all flags on public buildings were to be lowered to half-mast in a nation that has suffered one of the most deadly outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter that it would be “10 days, the longest period of mourning in our democracy, in which we will all express our sorrow and pay homage to those who have died.”

The Spanish national flag flies at half-mast in Madrid yesterday on the first day of an official 10 days of public mourning for victims of COVID-19. Photo: AFP

The mourning period was approved at a Cabinet meeting and government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said that there would also be a ceremony to honor the victims presided over by Spanish King Felipe VI.

“Eight out of 10 victims were older than 70, they were those who helped build the country that we know today. We will honor their lives as is fitting with an official ceremony,” she said, without specifying a date.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday denied that it had sacked a senior police officer as punishment for criticizing it during an investigation into a decision to approve a rally in March that might have helped spread the coronavirus.

A court is looking into the decision to hold the March 8 Women’s Day rally in Madrid, which was allowed to go ahead just days before Spain went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The government on Monday removed the head of the Guardia Civil in Madrid, Colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos.

El Pais reported that the police force had sent a report to the court, blaming Spanish Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies Director Fernando Simon for the decision to allow the rally.

Opposition parties have accused the government of firing Perez de los Cobos in retaliation for that report.

At a news briefing, Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska denied that the investigation played a role in the decision to replace Perez de los Cobos, which he described as “a change of teams, a natural replacement process based on confidence.”

The opposition has called for the resignation of Grande-Marlaska for interfering in the investigation. They accused him of trying to paper over the issue by announcing a pay rise for the police at his news briefing.

The pay rise was approved by the previous government.

“It is an insult to the Guardia Civil and to the rule of law that Sanchez covers the sacking of the person responsible for the investigation of the alleged March 8 offenses with that pay hike,” People’s Party leader Pablo Casado wrote on Twitter. “We demand immediate responsibility.”