Virus Outbreak: Conditions in care homes are horrific: Canadian military

‘DEEPLY DISTURBING’ In one extreme case at an Ontario nursing home, an elderly patient was believed to have choked to death while being fed lying down

AFP, OTTAWA





Conditions at Ontario nursing homes hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as described by troops helping out there, are “deeply disturbing,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The Canadian military last month deployed troops at the height of the pandemic to five elderly care homes in the nation’s most populous province to fill severe staff shortages.

The military said that it found blatant disregard for infection control measures and “horrible” care of seniors that verged on abuse, a report said.

Cleaners pack supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of COVID-19, in Pickering, Ontario, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The troops said that among other forms of mistreatment, residents had been “left in beds soiled in diapers,” crying for help and forcefully fed, causing choking.

“It is deeply disturbing,” Trudeau told a daily news briefing.

“I had obviously a range of emotions of anger, of sadness, of frustration, of grief” after reading the report, he said.

“We need to do a better job of supporting our seniors in long-term care right across the country, through this pandemic and beyond,” Trudeau said.

“The greatest generation saw us through World War II. We need to be there to support them properly through this global crisis,” he said.

The report said that, in one extreme case, a patient was believed to have choked to death while being fed lying down.

Attempts to revive him failed.

Troops said that they found “significant fecal contamination in numerous patient rooms,” and dirty diapers often leading to “skin breakdown.”

Medical charts were inaccurate and families were given incorrect information, they said.

Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were allowed to roam around their respective care homes, risking infecting others, while nurses and support workers were also observed not changing their masks and other personal protective equipment for several hours as they moved between patient rooms, the report said.

Elderly care homes have accounted for about 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada, which totaled 6,753 on Tuesday.

Nearly 300 army doctors and nurses were sent to work in the Ontario care homes. Another 1,500 went to homes in Quebec.

A second report was expected yesterday on the conditions at the Quebec facilities.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said about what he had read in the first report, promising a probe into the “broken” care system.