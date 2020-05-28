Virus Outbreak: Japan amusement park operators set reopening protocol

AFP, TOKYO





No screaming on the roller coaster, socially distant spooks in the haunted house and please refrain from high-fiving your favorite superhero: welcome to Japanese amusement parks in the COVID-19 era.

As Japan’s fairs slowly reopen, a group of park operators has released joint guidelines on how to operate safely under the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Among the recommendations, thrill-seekers would be asked to wear masks at all times and “refrain from vocalizing loudly” on roller coasters and other rides.

“Ghosts” lurking in haunted houses should maintain a healthy distance from their “victims.”

Park staff, including those dressed up as stuffed animal mascots and superheroes, should not shake hands or high-five with young fans, but maintain an appropriate distance.

Superheroes engaged in fights to the death with evil villains should also avoid whipping up support from spectators to prevent screams — and potentially coronavirus-laden droplets — from flying through the air.

Virtual-reality attractions should not be operate unless the special glasses or goggles can be fully sanitized.

And perhaps to parents’ relief, vendors would be asked to refrain from putting out toys or food samples for young visitors to touch, play with or eat.

“These guidelines will not bring infections to zero, but will reduce the risk of infection,” the operators said, pledging to continue studying ways to lower transmission risks.

Japan’s best-known theme parks — Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka — remain closed, with no date yet set for reopening.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday lifted a nationwide state of emergency after a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.