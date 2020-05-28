No screaming on the roller coaster, socially distant spooks in the haunted house and please refrain from high-fiving your favorite superhero: welcome to Japanese amusement parks in the COVID-19 era.
As Japan’s fairs slowly reopen, a group of park operators has released joint guidelines on how to operate safely under the threat of the novel coronavirus.
Among the recommendations, thrill-seekers would be asked to wear masks at all times and “refrain from vocalizing loudly” on roller coasters and other rides.
“Ghosts” lurking in haunted houses should maintain a healthy distance from their “victims.”
Park staff, including those dressed up as stuffed animal mascots and superheroes, should not shake hands or high-five with young fans, but maintain an appropriate distance.
Superheroes engaged in fights to the death with evil villains should also avoid whipping up support from spectators to prevent screams — and potentially coronavirus-laden droplets — from flying through the air.
Virtual-reality attractions should not be operate unless the special glasses or goggles can be fully sanitized.
And perhaps to parents’ relief, vendors would be asked to refrain from putting out toys or food samples for young visitors to touch, play with or eat.
“These guidelines will not bring infections to zero, but will reduce the risk of infection,” the operators said, pledging to continue studying ways to lower transmission risks.
Japan’s best-known theme parks — Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka — remain closed, with no date yet set for reopening.
However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday lifted a nationwide state of emergency after a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a