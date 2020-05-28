An air travel corridor between Australia and New Zealand could be trialed within weeks, a key test of how international flights worldwide can resume while the novel coronavirus threat remains.
Draft guidelines of how quarantine-free flights can safely operate between the countries would be handed to both governments early next month, said the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum, which is coordinating a group of government agencies, airports, airlines and health experts working on the plan.
If the recommendations are approved, trials could start the following month, Ann Sherry, the forum’s Australian cochair, said in a virtual briefing yesterday.
Tightly controlled flight bubbles — which can be enlarged to include other countries — have emerged as potential models for a global travel industry smashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
China and South Korea this month opened a narrow travel corridor with onerous restrictions, while border restrictions have been lifted in some parts of Europe.
“We see ourselves probably as the first bit of international travel, but hopefully not the last if we can make this scalable and set the preconditions for making this work more broadly,” Sherry told the briefing.
Australia and New Zealand have largely suppressed their domestic coronavirus outbreaks, although pockets of infections are still emerging in some parts of Australia.
That relative success has given the close neighbors the confidence to consider clawing back some trade and tourism income. New Zealand is Australia’s most popular travel destination, while visitors from New Zealand to Australia trail only those from China.
The group drawing up guidelines for the flights is considering every stage of the journey, including precautions on board aircraft, passenger movement through airports and contact tracing requirements at the destination, the forum said in a statement.
Travelers would have to declare they are healthy before they fly, and might sacrifice their fare if they are ill, Sherry said.
Auckland International Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood told the briefing that travel protocols might be different if the flight bubble expands to include places such as Taiwan and Singapore.
Health tests might become part of the process, although they probably would not be required for trans-Tasman flights, he said.
Sherry said the group is pushing to deliver the draft plan to governments as soon as possible.
“We need them to think about it so that we can push to start trialing, once everyone’s comfortable with it, with a bit of optimism, maybe for the July school holidays,” she said.
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a