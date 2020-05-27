World News Quick Take

Agencies





COSTA RICA

Same-sex unions legalized

The nation became the latest to legalize same-sex marriage early yesterday when a ruling from the Supreme Court went into effect, ending its ban. Couples scheduled ceremonies — mostly private due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some that would be broadcast — to celebrate their unions before judges and notaries after the ban was lifted at midnight. In August 2018, the court said that the nation’s ban was unconstitutional and gave the Legislative Assembly 18 months to correct it or it would happen automatically. The legislature did not act, so at midnight the law banning same-sex marriage was nullified.

GUATEMALA

Factory a COVID-19 hot spot

More than 200 workers at an export-focused textile plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more results are pending in what could be one of the country’s largest outbreaks, officials said on Monday. Zulma Calderon, the health prosecutor for the human rights prosecutor’s office, said the office began receiving reports early this month that infected workers were continuing to work at the K.P. Textil plant in San Miguel Petapa and that the company was not taking protective measures. On Saturday, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance said that it believed the plant’s outbreak stemmed from one infected worker.

ECUADOR

Protesters march over crisis

Demonstrators on Monday defied coronavirus restrictions to march in cities nationwide in protest against President Lenin Moreno’s drastic economic measures to tackle the crisis. Moreno last week announced public spending cuts, including the closure of state companies and embassies worldwide, but trade unions on Monday said that workers were paying a disproportionate price compared to Ecuador’s elite. About 2,000 people marched in the capital, waving flags and banners and shouting anti-government slogans. The protesters wore masks and respected social distancing measures recommended to fight the spread of the coronavirus that has caused at least 3,200 deaths in the country, making it South America’s worst-hit nation per capita.

BRAZIL

Media boycott news briefings

Two top media groups on Monday said that they were suspending coverage of President Jair Bolsonaro’s informal news conferences outside the presidential palace because of harassment by his supporters and a lack of security. Media conglomerate Globo and newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said that the presidential security detail was failing to provide adequate protection for journalists covering Bolsonaro. The far-right president, who regularly rails against the mainstream media, often stops outside Alvorada Palace in Brasilia in the morning to greet supporters and occasionally speak to the media, but the informal event has turned tense at times.

FRANCE

‘Political’ move strains ties

Ties with Iran have become more difficult after a French-Iranian academic was sentenced to prison, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said yesterday. “This sentencing was founded on no serious elements and was politically motivated. So we firmly say to the Iranian authorities to release Fariba Adelkhah without delay,” Le Drian said. “This decision makes our relations with the Iranian authorities a lot more difficult.” Adelkhah, who has been in jail for a year, was this month sentenced to six years on national security charges.

PHILIPPINES

No school without vaccine

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would not allow students to go back to school until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Children were due to return to school at the end of August after classes for more than 25 million primary and secondary students were shut down in March as the contagion took off in the nation. However, in a speech aired late on Monday, Duterte said the risk was too great, even if it held students back academically. “Unless I am sure that they are really safe it’s useless to be talking about opening of classes,” he said. “For me, vaccine first. If the vaccine is already there, then it’s okay,” he said. “If no one graduates, then so be it.”

WEST BANK

Nativity Church reopens

Bethlehem’s storied Church of the Nativity yesterday reopened to visitors after a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The church, built over the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, was closed on March 5 as the first cases of the virus were reported in the West Bank. The church is one of Christianity’s most sacred shrines and the closure came ahead of the busy Easter holiday season that typically draws tens of thousands of visitors. Bishop Theophylactos, a Greek Orthodox cleric, called the reopening a day of celebration for Bethlehem since “all the people now can enter the church and pray like before.”

CHINA

Graft prosecutions soar 90%

A total of 18,585 people were prosecuted for crimes related to corruption last year, up 90 percent from a year earlier, an annual report from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate submitted to the national parliament showed. Sixteen cases involved former provincial or ministerial-level Chinese Communist Party cadres, including former Yunnan party secretary Qin Guangrong (秦光榮). The nation’s prosecutions overwhelmingly end in convictions. Of the nearly 1.3 million criminal cases last year, only 1,388 people were acquitted.

FRANCE

Royal bag beats estimates

A travel bag belonging to the ill-fated French queen Marie-Antoinette sold for more than five times its estimate in an auction of royal memorabilia near her one-time home at the Palace of Versailles. The Osenat auction house said that there had been fierce bidding late on Sunday “both in the room, over the telephone and on the Internet” for the relics of the iconic queen who lost her head during the French Revolution. The leather travel bag with the studded “Queen’s room number 10” inscription went for 43,750 euros (US$47,974), from an estimate of 8,000 to 10,000 euros. A damask serviette embroidered with the royal fleurs de lys insignia and leaf crowns with a bouquet of roses at its center went for 14,500 euros, also several times its estimate.

GERMANY

Alleged hacker indicted

Prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man on suspicion of stealing the personal information of dozens of lawmakers and journalists, trying to blackmail some of them and leaking the data online. Frankfurt prosecutors yesterday said that the suspect, who was not named for privacy reasons, obtained phone numbers, home addresses, credit card details, private photographs and messages of 73 people, and bought further data from hundreds more on a now-closed Web site. He is accused of publishing the private data via Twitter in December 2018 and January last year. The leaks embarrassed some of the victims, but did not cause significant political damage.