Former US vice president Joe Biden on Monday made his first in-person appearance in more than two months as he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans’ park near his Delaware home.
Since abruptly canceling a March 10 rally in Cleveland, Ohio, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has waged much of his campaign from his home in Wilmington.
When Biden emerged on Monday, he wore a mask, in contrast to US President Donald Trump, who has refused to cover his face in public as health officials suggest.
Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath of white flowers tied with a white bow and bowed their heads in silence at the park. He saluted.
“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” he said afterward. “Never, ever, forget.”
“I feel great to be out here,” Biden told reporters, his words muffled through his black cloth mask.
Biden’s visit to the park was unannounced and there was no crowd waiting for him.
Biden briefly greeted a county official and another man, both wearing masks and standing about 1m away.
Biden also yelled to a larger group standing nearby: “Thank you for your service.”
His campaign said that Biden had often in the past gone to the park for Memorial Day, although services were canceled on Monday amid the pandemic.
While low-key, the appearance was a milestone in a presidential campaign that has largely been frozen by the pandemic.
While the feasibility of traditional events such as rallies and the presidential conventions are in doubt, Biden’s emergence suggests that he will not spend the nearly five months that remain until the election entirely at home.
Biden has adjusted to the pandemic by building a TV studio in his home, which he has used to make appearances on news programs, late-night shows and virtual campaign events.
Some of those efforts have been marred by technical glitches and other awkward moments.
Some Democratic strategists have openly worried that Biden is ceding too much ground to Trump by staying home. Trump has knocked Biden for essentially campaigning from his basement.
Biden’s advisers have said that they plan to return to normal campaign activities at some point, including travel to battleground states.
However, they are in no hurry, preferring to defer to the advice of health experts and authorities’ stay-at-home and social distancing recommendations.
At 77, Biden is among the nation’s senior population thought to be especially vulnerable to the effects of the novel coronavirus — although so is Trump, who turns 74 next month.
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for