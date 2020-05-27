A UK government minister has resigned in protest after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior aide refused to apologize for allegedly breaching lockdown rules.
The resignation piled further pressure on Johnson to fire Dominic Cummings, his top strategist, who has refused to quit over claims that he flouted the government’s lockdown advice.
The main charge against Cummings is that he ignored the government’s own orders to “stay at home” when he drove more than 400km to his parents’ property in northeast England to get childcare support for his four-year-old son.
UK Minister for Scotland Douglas Ross said many voters in his district could not understand Cummings’ actions.
“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government,” Ross said in his resignation letter, posted on Twitter. “I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”
A spokesman for Johnson said the prime minister wanted to thank Ross for his service and “regrets his decision to stand down.”
While Ross is not a big name in the government, his dismay is shared privately by many members of the ruling Conservative Party, including other ministers. Ross’ decision to go public and quit could unleash a fresh wave of criticism of Johnson’s handling of the row.
Cummings on Monday hosted an hour-long press conference to explain his actions, and Johnson mounted another public defense of his aide immediately afterward, but the anger at the adviser has clearly not abated.
“I don’t regret what I did,” Cummings said at the press conference. “I believe I made the right judgement, though I understand that others may disagree with that.”
In a sign of how the controversy is hurting the prime minister, a tracker of Johnson’s popularity through the crisis, based on more than 1,000 UK respondents compiled by data firm Savanta, showed his approval rating had dropped to minus-1 percent, compared with 19 percent just four days earlier.
Conservative MP Simon Jupp, a former aide to the foreign secretary, yesterday joined in the criticism and suggested Cummings should have quit.
“I have felt a mixture of anger, disappointment and frustration in recent days,” Jupp wrote. “Hundreds of people have contacted me regarding Dominic Cummings.”
Opposition politicians were yesterday due to hold talks on the steps they would take to hold Johnson accountable for the actions of his aide. Still, loyal ministers continued to try to defend him in public.
“There’ll be many people who will think that his actions were wrong or mistaken, but looking at it in the round, I think his actions were reasonable,” Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said, defending his colleague on BBC TV. “People will make their own mind up as they listened to Dominic’s account.”
A spokesperson for the Labour Party said the public wanted “at least an apology” from the aide, but had not got one.
“It’s one rule for Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, another for everybody else,” the spokesperson said.
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for