Trillions of dollars, euros and yuan pouring into post-pandemic economies must build a “healthy and green recovery,” 200 medical groups representing 40 million health professionals worldwide yesterday told G20 leaders in an open letter.
The 20 nations accounting for 90 percent of global GDP should prioritize investment in public health, clean air, clean water and a stable climate in order to boost resilience against future health crises, the letter said.
“We have witnessed first-hand how fragile communities can be when their health, food security and freedom to work are interrupted by a common threat,” the letter said, describing the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened more than 5.5 million and claimed nearly 350,000 lives since the start of the year.
Photo: AP
“These effects could have been partially mitigated, or possibly even prevented, by adequate investments in pandemic preparedness, public health and environmental stewardship,” it said.
The next G20 summit is scheduled for November. A meeting of G7 leaders next month was scrapped due to the global health crisis, but US President Donald Trump last week said it could still take place at the White House and Camp David.
Backed by the WHO and the Global Climate and Health Alliance, the letter highlighted the health-wrecking impact of air pollution, which causes about 7 million premature deaths each year.
“Before COVID-19, air pollution was already weakening our bodies,” the World Medical Association, the International Council of Nurses, the World Organization of Family Doctors and 200 other groups said.
“A truly healthy economy will not allow pollution to continue to cloud the air we breathe and the water we drink,” the letter said.
“It will not allow unabated climate change and deforestation, potentially unleashing new health threats upon vulnerable populations,” it said.
Promoting the hashtag #HealthyRecovery, the appeal called for removing hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for oil, gas and coal, the main drivers of global warming and air pollution.
It also underscored the need to boost renewable energy, such as solar and wind power.
“Healthy lives depend on a healthy planet,” World Medical Association president Miguel Jorge said. “We need a comprehensive approach, a healthy and green recovery, and we need it now.”
Health workers — from cleaning crews to doctors, in hospitals and nursing homes — have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
While there is no official tally, tens of thousands have been infected with the virus, and hundreds have died.
At the beginning of this month, the International Council of Nurses reported that at least 90,000 nurses worldwide — possibly twice as many — had caught the virus.
Hundreds of health professionals have died, including many during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China.
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for