World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

PM unfazed by quake

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live TV interview yesterday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington. “We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said, looking up and around the room. “But, um, if you see things moving behind me.” The magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 100km northeast of Wellington, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit just before 8am and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were getting ready to start their work weeks. There were no reports of major damage or injuries. Ardern continued with her interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped. “We’re fine, Ryan,” she said. “I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”

ITALY

Venice film fest to proceed

The Venice Film Festival is to go ahead as scheduled at the beginning of September, Veneto President Luca Zaia said on Sunday as the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation slows. Organizer Biennale di Venezia company in January announced that Cate Blanchett would preside over its 77th edition. Due to the lockdowns imposed on the film industry across the world to limit the spread of the virus, the festival will probably be attended by fewer productions, said Zaia, who is also a board member of the Biennale di Venezia. The nation plans to lift all travel curbs from Wednesday next week and travelers from EU nations would be able to enter without going into quarantine.

GREECE

Island ferries, cafes reopen

The nation yesterday restarted regular ferry services to the islands, and cafes and restaurants were also back open for business. Travel to the islands had been generally off-limits since a lockdown was imposed in late March to halt the spread of COVID-19, with only goods suppliers and permanent residents allowed access. However, a low infection rate prompted the government to start the holiday season three weeks earlier than the expected June 15 date. Social distancing regulations and passenger limits have been imposed on ferries and at restaurants to ward off new infections. State-run health services to combat the coronavirus are being expanded to the islands, with intensive care units being placed on five islands: Lesbos, Samos, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Corfu, along with existing intensive care unit facilities on the island of Crete.

JAPAN

Palace intruder arrested

A Japanese man was yesterday arrested in Tokyo after swimming across the Imperial Palace’s moat to scale an outer wall, entering off-limits parts of the grounds, police said. They said the man appeared to be in his 40s and was arrested mid-morning after emerging on palace grounds shortly before Emperor Naruhito was scheduled to conduct a rice planting ceremony elsewhere on the imperial property. No other details were immediately available, including the man’s identity or motive for the incursion. A police spokesman said the incident did not disrupt the rice planting ceremony. The man is not the first to be arrested for breaching the palace’s defenses. In 2013, two men who identified themselves as British tourists were arrested in their underwear after they swam across the moat to the outer walls, Kyodo News reported.