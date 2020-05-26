NEW ZEALAND
PM unfazed by quake
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live TV interview yesterday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington. “We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said, looking up and around the room. “But, um, if you see things moving behind me.” The magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 100km northeast of Wellington, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit just before 8am and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were getting ready to start their work weeks. There were no reports of major damage or injuries. Ardern continued with her interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped. “We’re fine, Ryan,” she said. “I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”
ITALY
Venice film fest to proceed
The Venice Film Festival is to go ahead as scheduled at the beginning of September, Veneto President Luca Zaia said on Sunday as the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation slows. Organizer Biennale di Venezia company in January announced that Cate Blanchett would preside over its 77th edition. Due to the lockdowns imposed on the film industry across the world to limit the spread of the virus, the festival will probably be attended by fewer productions, said Zaia, who is also a board member of the Biennale di Venezia. The nation plans to lift all travel curbs from Wednesday next week and travelers from EU nations would be able to enter without going into quarantine.
GREECE
Island ferries, cafes reopen
The nation yesterday restarted regular ferry services to the islands, and cafes and restaurants were also back open for business. Travel to the islands had been generally off-limits since a lockdown was imposed in late March to halt the spread of COVID-19, with only goods suppliers and permanent residents allowed access. However, a low infection rate prompted the government to start the holiday season three weeks earlier than the expected June 15 date. Social distancing regulations and passenger limits have been imposed on ferries and at restaurants to ward off new infections. State-run health services to combat the coronavirus are being expanded to the islands, with intensive care units being placed on five islands: Lesbos, Samos, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Corfu, along with existing intensive care unit facilities on the island of Crete.
JAPAN
Palace intruder arrested
A Japanese man was yesterday arrested in Tokyo after swimming across the Imperial Palace’s moat to scale an outer wall, entering off-limits parts of the grounds, police said. They said the man appeared to be in his 40s and was arrested mid-morning after emerging on palace grounds shortly before Emperor Naruhito was scheduled to conduct a rice planting ceremony elsewhere on the imperial property. No other details were immediately available, including the man’s identity or motive for the incursion. A police spokesman said the incident did not disrupt the rice planting ceremony. The man is not the first to be arrested for breaching the palace’s defenses. In 2013, two men who identified themselves as British tourists were arrested in their underwear after they swam across the moat to the outer walls, Kyodo News reported.
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made