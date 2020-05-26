China aiming for July launch for its mission to Mars

SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet

AFP, BEIJING





China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power.

The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022.

Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year, but China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC) has confirmed it could come as early as July.

“This big project is progressing as planned and we are targeting a launch in July,” CASC said in a statement on Sunday.

CASC is the main contractor for China’s space program.

Called “Tianwen,” the Chinese mission aims to put a probe into orbit around Mars and land the robotic rover to explore and analyze the surface.

It would take several months to cover the roughly 55 million kilometers between Earth and Mars, which is ever-changing due to their planetary orbits.

China has already carried out a similar mission to the moon, and in January last year landed a small rover on the dark side of the lunar surface, becoming the first nation to do so.

The US, which has already sent four exploratory vehicles to Mars, intends to launch a fifth this summer. It should arrive around February 2021.

The United Arab Emirates plans to launch the first Arab probe to Mars on July 15 from Japan.