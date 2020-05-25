Kim discusses bolstering North’s nuclear arsenal

AP, SEOUL





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has convened a key military meeting to discuss bolstering the country’s nuclear arsenal and putting its strategic armed forces on a high alert, state media reported yesterday, in his first known public appearance in about 20 days.

Early this month, Kim quelled rumors about his health by attending a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in his first public activities in 20 days.

However, he had not again made any follow-up public appearance in about another 20 days until the Korean Central News Agency said that he led a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, attends a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” the news agency said, without saying exactly when the meeting was held.

The meeting also discussed increasing the capabilities for deterring “the threatening foreign forces,” it said.

It was held amid a prolonged deadlock in negotiations with the US over the North’s nuclear program. The two countries’ diplomacy faltered when a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in February last year ended without any agreement due to disputes over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

Frustrated over the lack of progress, Kim later said he would unveil “a new strategic weapon,” and would no longer be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Kim has still not followed through with those threats, although he conducted a slew of short-range missile tests.

The official Rodong Sinmun yesterday released photographs showing Kim delivering a speech, writing down on a document and pointing his stick at a board on the podium.

Despite lingering rumors about Kim’s health, South Korean officials said he did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure.

South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that it believes the COVID-19 pandemic had led Kim to avoid public activities, saying he appeared in public 17 times this year, compared with an average of 50 appearances in the same time period each year since he took power in late 2011.