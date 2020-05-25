Western Australia braces for worst storm in a decade

‘UNLIKELY TO EASE’: The storm is expected to pack winds up to 210kph and cause waves up to 8m high, meteorologists said, urging people to stay away from the water

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Western Australia yesterday battened down for its worst storm in 10 years as the remnants of a tropical cyclone met a cold front, with heavy rains and storm surges expected across the state’s coast, officials said.

Winds gusting up to 210kph were expected near the country’s iron ore producing heartland of the Pilbara, moving south toward the state capital, Perth, overnight and today.

“Really strong winds are already being felt and they are whipping up a lot of dust. Those conditions are moving southward and are expected to hit Perth later today,” Western Australia Bureau of Meteorology state manager James Ashley said.

A man stands by the sea at Port Breach in Perth, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We are expecting peak wave heights, particularly on Monday of over eight meters... It’s unlikely to significantly ease in Perth until Monday afternoon,” he told a news briefing.

Spokespeople for miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto, which use the world’s biggest iron ore export hub of Port Hedland, were not immediately available for comment.

The Pilbara Ports Authority, which operates the port, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The “once-in-a-decade” storm would bring flooding and dangerous seas, Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services acting assistant commissioner Jon Broomhall said.

“Don’t go out on the water on Sunday or Monday. You’ll be risking not only your life, but also those of the marine volunteers who will be called out to rescue you,” Broomhall said.

Separately yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the need to create jobs as a way to minimize government welfare spending, while the country’s second-most populous state, Victoria, set out measures to resume tourism to regions ravaged by bushfires and virus-linked curbs.

“Whether it’s how we access markets, how we deliver assistance, whether it’s to bushfire affected communities ... the thing that gets Australia back to where we want to be is making jobs,” Morrison told reporters.

These were his first comments since the Australian Department of the Treasury last week said that Australia had vastly overestimated the initial costs of its coronavirus wage subsidy scheme.

Australia on Friday halved the number of people expected to be covered by its subsidy scheme due to reporting errors and after swiftly controlling the outbreak, a revision that would save the government about A$60 billion (US$39.2 billion).

“You just don’t go around and borrow A$60 billion on a whim. You carefully consider every dollar you have to borrow,” he said.

Morrison also said it was important to get agriculture and tourism back up to create more jobs and drive the economy.

Earlier, Victoria said it would relax travel curbs to boost tourism in its bushfire-struck towns, a key contributor to the southern state’s coffers.

Tourists would be able to stay overnight from Monday next week in regional areas in the state, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.