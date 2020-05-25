Western Australia yesterday battened down for its worst storm in 10 years as the remnants of a tropical cyclone met a cold front, with heavy rains and storm surges expected across the state’s coast, officials said.
Winds gusting up to 210kph were expected near the country’s iron ore producing heartland of the Pilbara, moving south toward the state capital, Perth, overnight and today.
“Really strong winds are already being felt and they are whipping up a lot of dust. Those conditions are moving southward and are expected to hit Perth later today,” Western Australia Bureau of Meteorology state manager James Ashley said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We are expecting peak wave heights, particularly on Monday of over eight meters... It’s unlikely to significantly ease in Perth until Monday afternoon,” he told a news briefing.
Spokespeople for miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto, which use the world’s biggest iron ore export hub of Port Hedland, were not immediately available for comment.
The Pilbara Ports Authority, which operates the port, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.
The “once-in-a-decade” storm would bring flooding and dangerous seas, Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services acting assistant commissioner Jon Broomhall said.
“Don’t go out on the water on Sunday or Monday. You’ll be risking not only your life, but also those of the marine volunteers who will be called out to rescue you,” Broomhall said.
Separately yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the need to create jobs as a way to minimize government welfare spending, while the country’s second-most populous state, Victoria, set out measures to resume tourism to regions ravaged by bushfires and virus-linked curbs.
“Whether it’s how we access markets, how we deliver assistance, whether it’s to bushfire affected communities ... the thing that gets Australia back to where we want to be is making jobs,” Morrison told reporters.
These were his first comments since the Australian Department of the Treasury last week said that Australia had vastly overestimated the initial costs of its coronavirus wage subsidy scheme.
Australia on Friday halved the number of people expected to be covered by its subsidy scheme due to reporting errors and after swiftly controlling the outbreak, a revision that would save the government about A$60 billion (US$39.2 billion).
“You just don’t go around and borrow A$60 billion on a whim. You carefully consider every dollar you have to borrow,” he said.
Morrison also said it was important to get agriculture and tourism back up to create more jobs and drive the economy.
Earlier, Victoria said it would relax travel curbs to boost tourism in its bushfire-struck towns, a key contributor to the southern state’s coffers.
Tourists would be able to stay overnight from Monday next week in regional areas in the state, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
It was a much-anticipated milestone likely hastened by COVID-19: New Zealand has reached a population of 5 million people, after citizens and residents rushed home when borders began to close due to the pandemic. New Zealand grew from 4 million to 5 million in 17 years, the quickest rate of growth in the nation’s modern history, Statistics New Zealand said. Migration has been the chief driver for the population of the island-nation, which increased by half a million people in the past six years alone. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months,” Statistics New
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made