INDIA
Storm response protested
Thousands of people yesterday protested in Kolkata against what they said was a slow government response to power cuts and flooding after Cyclone Amphan. The death toll in India and Bangladesh from the storm rose to at least 112. With many areas still flooded and electricity still cut by the storm, Kolkata residents vented their anger for a second day, demanding faster action to get the city working again. Police said that more than 5,000 people took part in different demonstrations early yesterday. The storm knocked out transformer stations setting off explosions across Kolkata. About 20 people were killed in the city, many of them electrocuted after venturing into floodwater.
UNITED NATIONS
Cybercrime warning issued
UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu on Friday said that cybercrime is on the rise, with a 600 percent increase in malicious e-mails during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nakamitsu told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council that the pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration. However, “there have also been worrying reports of [cyber]attacks against healthcare organizations and medical research facilities worldwide,” she said.
UNITED STATES
Snakeskin masks on sale
A Florida craftsman has come up with a novel way of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the problem of invasive pythons and iguanas that damage the state’s fragile ecosystem. Brian Woods, the 63-year-old owner of All American Gator Products, has turned his hand to designing masks made out of reptile skin. “I took something that’s very serious and turned it into a fashion statement,” he said at his workshop in Dania Beach, 40km north of Miami. Woods got his inspiration from a curious source — a meme he saw of a horse wearing a woman’s bra as a mask. He asked his wife if he could borrow one of hers to test if the concept would work. He now sells python skin masks on Facebook for US$90.
SINGAPORE
Contestant backed by star
A quiz contestant has been handed a cash prize following a row with a radio station over his pronunciation of Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley’s name after the singer intervened. Railway worker Muhammad Shalehan took part in the competition on popular Singapore station Gold 905, in which participants had to identify 14 celebrities from their voices. The station denied him the S$10,000 (US$7,000) prize, saying he only got 13 names correct. However, soon afterward, another contestant gave the same answers and was named the winner. Shalehan complained, but was told he had mispronounced the name of Hadley, who was the frontman of 1980s British pop act Spandau Ballet and later launched a solo career. He then sent a recording of his competition entry to Hadley himself and the singer responded. “I’ve listened back to the tape, and as far as I’m concerned, you pronounced my name absolutely correctly,” Hadley said in a video sent to the Singaporean. Even after the star’s intervention, the station initially refused to give the full prize to Shalehan, but did a U-turn on Friday as criticism mounted online. “We are deeply sorry,” the station said in a statement on Facebook. “Since Tony Hadley has said that Mr Shalehan said his name correctly, who are we to disagree? The full prize of [S]$10,000 cash and shopping spree will also be awarded to Mr Shalehan.”
It was a much-anticipated milestone likely hastened by COVID-19: New Zealand has reached a population of 5 million people, after citizens and residents rushed home when borders began to close due to the pandemic. New Zealand grew from 4 million to 5 million in 17 years, the quickest rate of growth in the nation’s modern history, Statistics New Zealand said. Migration has been the chief driver for the population of the island-nation, which increased by half a million people in the past six years alone. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months,” Statistics New
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
On March 8, the Amsterdam Mixed Choir gave a performance of Bach’s St John Passion in the city’s Concertgebouw auditorium. It was one of the last major classical concerts to be held in the Netherlands before the country went into COVID-19 lockdown. The performance had unexpected consequences. Days later, singers began to sicken, one by one, until 102 of 130 choristers had fallen ill with COVID-19. One 78-year-old died, as did three partners of choir members; singers ended up in intensive care; and conductor Paul Valk displayed serious symptoms. Nor was this the only major chorus to suffer from COVID-19. Members of
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and