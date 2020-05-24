World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Storm response protested

Thousands of people yesterday protested in Kolkata against what they said was a slow government response to power cuts and flooding after Cyclone Amphan. The death toll in India and Bangladesh from the storm rose to at least 112. With many areas still flooded and electricity still cut by the storm, Kolkata residents vented their anger for a second day, demanding faster action to get the city working again. Police said that more than 5,000 people took part in different demonstrations early yesterday. The storm knocked out transformer stations setting off explosions across Kolkata. About 20 people were killed in the city, many of them electrocuted after venturing into floodwater.

UNITED NATIONS

Cybercrime warning issued

UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu on Friday said that cybercrime is on the rise, with a 600 percent increase in malicious e-mails during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nakamitsu told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council that the pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration. However, “there have also been worrying reports of [cyber]attacks against healthcare organizations and medical research facilities worldwide,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Snakeskin masks on sale

A Florida craftsman has come up with a novel way of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the problem of invasive pythons and iguanas that damage the state’s fragile ecosystem. Brian Woods, the 63-year-old owner of All American Gator Products, has turned his hand to designing masks made out of reptile skin. “I took something that’s very serious and turned it into a fashion statement,” he said at his workshop in Dania Beach, 40km north of Miami. Woods got his inspiration from a curious source — a meme he saw of a horse wearing a woman’s bra as a mask. He asked his wife if he could borrow one of hers to test if the concept would work. He now sells python skin masks on Facebook for US$90.

SINGAPORE

Contestant backed by star

A quiz contestant has been handed a cash prize following a row with a radio station over his pronunciation of Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley’s name after the singer intervened. Railway worker Muhammad Shalehan took part in the competition on popular Singapore station Gold 905, in which participants had to identify 14 celebrities from their voices. The station denied him the S$10,000 (US$7,000) prize, saying he only got 13 names correct. However, soon afterward, another contestant gave the same answers and was named the winner. Shalehan complained, but was told he had mispronounced the name of Hadley, who was the frontman of 1980s British pop act Spandau Ballet and later launched a solo career. He then sent a recording of his competition entry to Hadley himself and the singer responded. “I’ve listened back to the tape, and as far as I’m concerned, you pronounced my name absolutely correctly,” Hadley said in a video sent to the Singaporean. Even after the star’s intervention, the station initially refused to give the full prize to Shalehan, but did a U-turn on Friday as criticism mounted online. “We are deeply sorry,” the station said in a statement on Facebook. “Since Tony Hadley has said that Mr Shalehan said his name correctly, who are we to disagree? The full prize of [S]$10,000 cash and shopping spree will also be awarded to Mr Shalehan.”