Virus Outbreak: Brazil’s biggest cemetery races to keep up with virus

AFP, SAO PAULO, Brazil





The day after Brazil registered a record 1,179 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, Sao Paulo grave digger Moises Francisco notched a bleak milestone of his own.

Francisco works at Vila Formosa, the biggest cemetery in Latin America, a seemingly endless field of graves to the east of Sao Paulo.

In normal times, he usually has about 15 bodies waiting for him when he gets to work at 8am, he said.

Employees bury the coffin of a person who died from COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

On Wednesday, the day after Brazil’s death toll increased by more than 1,000 in a day for the first time since the pandemic began, there were 33 bodies waiting to be buried.

A troubling surge in coronavirus deaths in Brazil is keeping the crew at Vila Formosa busy.

“We’ve been working 12-hour days, burying them one after the other. It doesn’t stop,” said a worker wearing a white protective suit, mask and plastic face shield to protect himself from the coronavirus.

In the background, backhoes rumbled and shovels clanked as his colleagues scrambled to keep up with the crush of new corpses in Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil.

“We used to handle an average of 30 to 35 burials a day. On a busy day 45. Now we are burying 60 a day,” said James Alan, supervisor of one team of grave diggers.

More than 310,000 people in Brazil have been infected with COVID-19 — the third-highest number in the world — and 20,047 have died.

Experts say a lack of testing means the real figures are probably much higher.

Even as other hard-hit nations begin easing out of lockdown, Brazil is still bracing for things to get worse: the outbreak is not expected to peak until next month.

At the outset of the pandemic, Sao Paulo hired 220 temporary workers as reinforcements for its 22 municipal cemeteries.

At Vila Formosa, which spans 750,000m2 and holds the remains of an estimated 1.5 million people, the grave diggers nervously battle the clock as they work the earth.

Carlos Gomes, 22, head of the team that transports the bodies marked “D3” — suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases — was pulling on a second pair of protective gloves.

“You can’t be too careful. No use pretending life is normal,” Gomes said. “This virus knows no age, we see that here every day. It can claim anybody.”

Burials for coronavirus victims retain little of the usual funeral rituals. There are no wakes and the bodies are interred in less than five minutes.

“They don’t even let the families dress them. They wrap them in three bags at the hospital,” said Flavia Dias, who was accompanying a friend whose father died of the coronavirus.

Only five mourners are allowed at a time. Sometimes no one comes at all.

“That doesn’t happen often, but we’re starting to see it,” said one grave digger, as he took a cigarette break.

Sao Paulo state, which has registered nearly 70,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 5,000 deaths, has drawn Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s ire for closing nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home.

Bolsonaro, who has compared the coronavirus to a “little flu,” says such measures are needlessly hurting the economy.

“The treatment can’t be worse than the disease,” Bolsonaro has said.

His stance has turned the medical battle against the coronavirus into a political one in Brazil.

“I thought the media were exaggerating, that this whole thing was about making Bolsonaro look bad, that it didn’t really exist,” Alina da Silva, 37, said.

She was burying her 69-year-old father, who died of COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital.

“But let me tell you, when the virus hits you at home, you know it’s real,” she said through sobs.