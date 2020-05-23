Tributes from former US first families rolled in on Thursday in response to the news that a man who was a fixture in the White House under 11 presidents had died at the age of 91 after contracting COVID-19.
Wilson Jerman started working as a cleaner under then-US president Dwight Eisenhower and retired as an elevator operator under former US president Barack Obama.
“With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a home for decades of first families, including ours,” former first lady Michelle Obama said. “His service to others — his willingness to go above and beyond for the country he loved, and all those whose lives he touched — is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit.”
Jerman became a White House butler under then-US president John F. Kennedy, a role that then-first lady Jackie Kennedy was instrumental in landing for him, his oldest granddaughter, Jamila Garrett, told the local Fox News station in Washington.
“Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours,” former US secretary of state and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton wrote on Twitter. “Our warmest condolences to his loved ones.”
Former US president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said that Jerman was a “lovely man.”
“He was the first person we saw in the morning when we left the residence and the last person we saw each night when we returned,” they said in a statement to NBC News.
Desiree Barnes, who worked in the Obama administration, said Jerman treated the staff kindly.
Barnes said that when she worked as an intern he would get her a meal if she had not eaten and that he even called her during a particularly rough snowstorm to make sure she was OK.
“It did not matter political party, he was there to serve,” Barnes said. “He had been there on some of the hardest days for a lot of presidents... Imagine being there when president Kennedy was assassinated and having to receive the first lady at the time. So, he was a really empathetic man. He just was a great listener.”
It was a much-anticipated milestone likely hastened by COVID-19: New Zealand has reached a population of 5 million people, after citizens and residents rushed home when borders began to close due to the pandemic. New Zealand grew from 4 million to 5 million in 17 years, the quickest rate of growth in the nation’s modern history, Statistics New Zealand said. Migration has been the chief driver for the population of the island-nation, which increased by half a million people in the past six years alone. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months,” Statistics New
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
On March 8, the Amsterdam Mixed Choir gave a performance of Bach’s St John Passion in the city’s Concertgebouw auditorium. It was one of the last major classical concerts to be held in the Netherlands before the country went into COVID-19 lockdown. The performance had unexpected consequences. Days later, singers began to sicken, one by one, until 102 of 130 choristers had fallen ill with COVID-19. One 78-year-old died, as did three partners of choir members; singers ended up in intensive care; and conductor Paul Valk displayed serious symptoms. Nor was this the only major chorus to suffer from COVID-19. Members of
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and