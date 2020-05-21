World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Students return to school

Hundreds of thousands of high-school seniors yesterday returned to school as they reopened after more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students lined up for temperature checks and were given sanitizer, while teachers greeted them with smiles and occasional elbow bumps. About 440,000 seniors are the first to return to schools, with others following in stages over the next few weeks. However, 66 schools in Incheon were closed soon after reopening after two pupils were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

HONG KONG

Tiananmen candles planned

Unable to hold a mass vigil on June 4 due to disease prevention measures, people should light candles across the territory to commemorate the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, an organizer said yesterday. Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China chairman Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人) said that police have still to respond to an application for the vigil to be held in Victoria Park, adding that he was “not optimistic.” “We have to have a plan B,” he said. “Instead of one point, we will do it everywhere.”

CHINA

Panchen Lama ‘has job’

Beijing on Tuesday said that a boy who disappeared 25 years ago after being picked by the Dalai Lama as Tibetan Buddhism’s second-highest figure is now a college graduate with a stable job. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima went missing aged six shortly after being named the 11th Panchen Lama. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that he “received free compulsory education when he was a child, passed the college entrance examination and now has a job.” Neither the 31-year-old man or his family wishes to be disturbed, Zhao said.

CHINA

Breakup raises big stink

A jilted woman has sent an unusual revenge gift to an ex-lover who broke up with her days before Lover’s Day — dumping a truckload of onions on his doorstep. The woman in Shandong Province bought the tonne of onions online and had them delivered to her former boyfriend’s house, saying it was “his turn” to cry. She ordered the delivery drivers to pile the vegetable up on the doorstep and leave without ringing the doorbell, Shandong Net reported on Sunday. “I don’t know whether her boyfriend is crying or not, but I feel choked,” a woman living in the same residential block told Shandong Net. “The whole community is filled with the strong stench of rotting onions.”

IRAN

Parkour kisser arrested

An parkour athlete has been arrested for committing “vulgar” acts, police said yesterday, after he posted photographs online of himself kissing a woman on Tehran’s rooftops. “This individual has been arrested by Tehran’s cyber police,” Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students’ News Agency. “We are against this individual and his companion’s norm-breaking and vulgar behavior and the police and the judiciary will certainly deal with them,” he added, without naming the person who was arrested. The individual appeared to be Alireza Japalaghy, a Tehran-based parkour athlete with more than 133,000 followers on Instagram.

UNITED KINGDOM

National hero to be knighted

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero after raising ￡33 million (US$40.4 million) for the National Health Service in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted. Moore is to become “Sir Tom” after a special nomination from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The World War II veteran raised the world record sum by painstakingly completing 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame. “Colonel Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

UNITED STATES

‘Twilight’ actor dies

An actor in the film Twilight and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said on Tuesday. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said that foul play was not suspected in the deaths on Wednesday last week of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27. The coroner said their causes and manners of death would not be known until medical examiners receive the toxicology test results in several weeks.

UNITED STATES

NASA official resigns

Doug Loverro has resigned as associate administrator of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, according to an internal memo seen on Tuesday by agency employees, just a week before NASA is scheduled to launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011. The resignation capped Loverro’s brief role at the agency overseeing future astronaut launches and landing humans on the moon by 2024. In an e-mail to colleagues seen by reporters, Loverro said that his departure was “because of my personal actions,” citing without more explanation “risks” he took to meet the agency’s 2024 moon deadline.