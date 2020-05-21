Canadian police say ‘incel’ killing an act of terrorism

The Guardian, TORONTO





Police in Canada are treating a machete attack in which a woman was murdered and two others injured as an act of terrorism, after discovering evidence suggesting that it was motivated by violent misogyny.

The move is thought to be the first time that terrorism charges have been brought in a case connected to the so-called “incel” ideology.

“Terrorism comes in many forms and it’s important to note that it is not restricted to any particular group, religion or ideology,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement announcing the updated charges on Tuesday.

The suspect, who has not been named because he is a minor, is alleged to have entered a massage parlor in downtown Toronto in February brandishing a machete.

He is alleged to have killed Ashley Noell Arzaga, a 24-year-old mother, and injuring the owner as she tried to subdue him.

Police initially charged the suspect with first degree and attempted murder, but on Tuesday, those charges were upgraded to “murder — terrorist activity.”

The suspect on Tuesday appeared in court via video link as prosecutors updated the charges.

Federal authorities started investigating the case after Toronto police discovered evidence of “terrorist activity” tying the suspect to the so-called “incel” movement.

Incels — virtually all of whom are male — are self-described “involuntary celibates,” who subscribe to an ideology that the world is unjustly stacked against unattractive heterosexual men.

In the past few years, a spike in killings in Canada and the US associated with the moment have led to greater scrutiny from law enforcement and security experts.

The use of terrorism charges against the minor — probably the first for an act of violence not tied to Islamic extremism — indicates the federal government views the movement as a growing threat in Canada.

Authorities have so far been wary of deploying terrorism-related charges in similar cases — even in the case of Alek Minassian, the Toronto man who on April 23, 2018, killed 10 pedestrians and wounded 14 others when he plowed a delivery van on to a crowded sidewalk.

After his arrest, Minassian told police officers that he was virgin who had never had a girlfriend, admitted to using the van as a weapon and said he wanted to inspire more attacks.

Asked how he felt about the death of 10 people, he replied: “I feel like I accomplished my mission.”

Minassian told his interrogators that he had been “radicalized” online and began to fantasize about starting his own “rebellion.”

“I was thinking that I would inspire future masses to join me in my uprising as well,” he said.