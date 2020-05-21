US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona.
Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month.
The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California.
It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and that the plant would create 1,600 high-tech jobs, and indirectly create thousands more jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem.
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that the TSMC plan signaled a “renaissance in American manufacturing.”
However, Senate minority leader Schumer, along with US senators Patrick Leahy and Jack Reed, on Tuesday sent a letter to Ross and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper saying that while they “strongly support” efforts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to “on-shore” semiconductor plants, questions needed to be answered about the TSMC deal.
“We have serious questions as to how this project takes into consideration national security requirements and how it aligns with a broader strategy for building a diverse US semiconductor manufacturing supply chain,” the senators wrote, adding that they were also concerned about transparency over the deal.
They asked for a halt to further discussions or negotiations over the plan until the administration has “briefed the relevant authorization and appropriations committees with your plans, including any commitments you have made to funding.”
They also asked the government to consider “companies that already have built a significant presence in the US” such as Micron Technology and GlobalFoundries.
TSMC has been caught in the crosshairs in a dispute between the US and Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co, which Washington placed on a blacklist last year on national security grounds, as it is a key Huawei supplier.
On Friday last week, the US Department of Commerce announced a new rule expanding US authority to require licenses for sale to Huawei of semiconductors made abroad with US technology, which would include TSMC products.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
The Calgary Zoo is to return two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems with getting enough fresh bamboo to feed them. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Calgary in 2018 after spending five years at the Toronto Zoo and were to remain in the Alberta city until 2023. Calgary Zoo president Clement Lanthier on Thursday said that the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers to acquire fresh bamboo and decided that it is best for the animals to be in China, where their main food source