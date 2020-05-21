Virus Outbreak: Asia experiences unexpected gains from lockdowns

AFP, PATHUM THANI, Thailand





Emergency workers usually busy attending accidents on Thailand’s roads mill around ambulances parked at a service station — fewer crashes and crimes are a welcome outcome for several Asian nations during COVID-19 lockdowns.

As Asia starts to assess the damage caused by the pandemic, some nations are realizing there have been unforeseen benefits.

Vietnam’s nationwide isolation has seen a drop in crime, Hong Kong has hailed an early end to its annual influenza season, and Thailand is seeing a much-needed win in road safety.

A volunteer from the Por Tek Tung emergency medical team is pictured at the scene of a traffic accident in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP

“Accidents have gone down quite a lot,” said Banjerd Premjit, head of the Por Tek Tung emergency medical team operating just outside Bangkok.

In Pathum Thani Province, where his team of three ambulances normally rush to about 15 grisly crashes a night, accidents have dropped by half. He credited Thailand’s disease prevention measures, including a ban on alcohol sales and a nighttime curfew.

“People drink less and they’re less reckless on the roads,” Banjerd said as his fellow medics played video games on their phones while waiting for the next emergency call.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of traffic fatalities per capita in the world, coming second only to war-torn Libya in 2015.

The nation brought in its disease prevention measures before the Songkran, or the Thai new year, last month, hoping to discourage booze-soaked gatherings.

The week-long holiday is usually marked by a jump in traffic accidents as drunk-drivers on scooters add to the carnage, but this year saw a 60 percent decrease nationwide, with the death toll dropping to 167 people from 386 the previous year.

Even Thailand’s coffin makers have seen a dip in demand, with one factory reporting orders are down by one-third.

“The outbreak has led to a significant decrease in the number of casualties,” Suriya Coffin Factory manager Thanatat Poonau said as workers around him fed plywood to mechanical saws.

Regional neighbors with traffic-clogged cities were reporting similar trends.

Deaths from traffic accidents in Japan fell by nearly 20 percent last month, while Malaysia saw daily fatalities decrease from 17 to five, Bernama news agency reported.

This year’s figures are even promising in India, which normally records 150,000 fatalities each year on its chaotic roads.

Police said the death toll in Kerala state sank by 90 percent during the lockdown, compared with the same period last year.

“Rapes also fell from 123 to 37 cases during the lockdown,” Kerala police spokesman Pramod Kumar said.

When the pandemic hit Hong Kong in late January, residents scarred by memories of the 2003 SARS outbreak flocked to buy masks and immediately embraced social distancing.

With millions practicing better hygiene, doctors noticed the annual winter influenza season came to an abrupt end in February — nine weeks early with less than a third of last year’s deaths.

Empty roads and shuttered factories in China meant that killer toxic pollutants dissipated. Scientists estimate that the improved air quality averted more than 12,000 cardiovascular-related deaths, although warned in the Lancet that their results should be “interpreted with caution.”

The environmental gains seen during global lockdowns have seen scientists and celebrities calling for a “radical transformation” to save the planet instead of a return to normal, but many businesses want the restrictions lifted as soon as possible.

Suriya Coffin Factory has had to donate coffins to walk-in customers who cannot afford to put their loved ones to rest, Thanatat said, adding that a sustained mortality slowdown would almost certainly sound the death knell for the business.

“If the outbreak is protracted, we might have to downsize our production even more ... we need to cut costs on almost everything,” he said.