World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Quake leaves four dead

Four people were killed and 24 injured when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the country’s southwest, local authorities said yesterday. The shallow quake in Qiaojia County struck late on Monday evening, the Yunnan Province government said on its social media account. Video clips on Sina Weibo showed shoppers taking cover in a store as boxes flew off the shelves, while students in a classroom elsewhere scrambled to hide under their desks. The quake hit near the city of Zhaotong, which has a population of more than 6 million. About 600 rescue workers have been sent to the disaster area, the Yunnan government said.

CHINA

Authorities seal off city

Authorities on Monday sealed off the northeastern city of Shulan, home to about 700,000 people, after an outbreak of COVID-19, imposing measures similar to those used in Wuhan. All villages and residential compounds in the city have been closed off, and only one person from each household allowed out for two hours every second day for essentials. If there are confirmed cases in a community residence, no one can enter or leave. The China Daily said that the city was “the latest pandemic hotspot in the country,” adding that hundreds of people are under medical quarantine.

UNITED KINGDOM

Swan census canceled

The man who counts swans on England’s River Thames on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday confirmed that this year’s census had been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The so-called Swan Upping, a royal tradition dating back to the 12th century, was due to take place over five days in July along a length of the river west of London. Crowds typically gather to watch the Swan Uppers in scarlet uniforms on traditional rowing skiffs as they measure, weigh and check the swans. “Although not unexpected, it is of course disappointing that members of the public and local schoolchildren will not be able to enjoy Swan Upping this year,” said David Barber, the monarch’s swan marker.

GERMANY

Leaders agree on aid

Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday agreed to support a 500 billion euro (US$547.6 billion) aid package to help the EU recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a major step toward tighter integration. Following a videoconference between the two leaders, Merkel said that Germany would accept a fund within the framework of the EU budget, financed by additional borrowing, that would make grants to member states that have been hardest hit by the virus.

CHILE

Hunger sparks protests

Police and protesters on Monday clashed in Santiago amid a city-wide lockdown meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 as local officials warned that food shortages had hit one of the Chilean capital’s poorest neighborhoods. A group of protesters threw rocks, shouted and burned piles of wood along a street in the destitute neighborhood on Santiago’s southern fringe. Images on social media and local television showed police spraying tear gas and water cannons to disperse the growing crowd. The municipality said in a statement that families were going hungry in the poorest sectors of El Bosque, a neighborhood where many work informally, or not at all. The city district has been under quarantine since mid-April, city officials said.