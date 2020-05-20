CHINA
Quake leaves four dead
Four people were killed and 24 injured when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the country’s southwest, local authorities said yesterday. The shallow quake in Qiaojia County struck late on Monday evening, the Yunnan Province government said on its social media account. Video clips on Sina Weibo showed shoppers taking cover in a store as boxes flew off the shelves, while students in a classroom elsewhere scrambled to hide under their desks. The quake hit near the city of Zhaotong, which has a population of more than 6 million. About 600 rescue workers have been sent to the disaster area, the Yunnan government said.
CHINA
Authorities seal off city
Authorities on Monday sealed off the northeastern city of Shulan, home to about 700,000 people, after an outbreak of COVID-19, imposing measures similar to those used in Wuhan. All villages and residential compounds in the city have been closed off, and only one person from each household allowed out for two hours every second day for essentials. If there are confirmed cases in a community residence, no one can enter or leave. The China Daily said that the city was “the latest pandemic hotspot in the country,” adding that hundreds of people are under medical quarantine.
UNITED KINGDOM
Swan census canceled
The man who counts swans on England’s River Thames on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday confirmed that this year’s census had been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The so-called Swan Upping, a royal tradition dating back to the 12th century, was due to take place over five days in July along a length of the river west of London. Crowds typically gather to watch the Swan Uppers in scarlet uniforms on traditional rowing skiffs as they measure, weigh and check the swans. “Although not unexpected, it is of course disappointing that members of the public and local schoolchildren will not be able to enjoy Swan Upping this year,” said David Barber, the monarch’s swan marker.
GERMANY
Leaders agree on aid
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday agreed to support a 500 billion euro (US$547.6 billion) aid package to help the EU recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a major step toward tighter integration. Following a videoconference between the two leaders, Merkel said that Germany would accept a fund within the framework of the EU budget, financed by additional borrowing, that would make grants to member states that have been hardest hit by the virus.
CHILE
Hunger sparks protests
Police and protesters on Monday clashed in Santiago amid a city-wide lockdown meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 as local officials warned that food shortages had hit one of the Chilean capital’s poorest neighborhoods. A group of protesters threw rocks, shouted and burned piles of wood along a street in the destitute neighborhood on Santiago’s southern fringe. Images on social media and local television showed police spraying tear gas and water cannons to disperse the growing crowd. The municipality said in a statement that families were going hungry in the poorest sectors of El Bosque, a neighborhood where many work informally, or not at all. The city district has been under quarantine since mid-April, city officials said.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes. South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors. However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an