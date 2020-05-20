US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he was fully justified in firing an internal watchdog who was reportedly probing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over alleged misuse of staff as well as an arms deal with Saudi Arabia.
The sacked US Department of State inspector general, Steve Linick, was investigating in part whether Pompeo ordered a government employee to walk his dog, pick up dry-cleaning and make dinner reservations, a Democratic congressional aide said.
Trump acknowledged he had fired Linick late on Friday at Pompeo’s behest and said that he did not know the reason — but scoffed when reporters told him of the purported probe.
Photo: AFP
“Here’s a man supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries with weaponry like the world has never seen before,” Trump said of Pompeo. “And the Democrats and the fake news media, they are interested in a man who is walking their dog.”
“I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there,” he said.
Trump said he had an “absolute right” to remove Linick because he was appointed by former US president Barack Obama.
Pompeo similarly defended the firing, telling the Washington Post that presidential appointees can be removed “for any reason or no reason.”
Pompeo accused Linick of “undermining” the State Department’s mission, but did not give details and insisted he was unaware of a probe against him.
US Under Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, who is a longtime associate of Pompeo, told the newspaper that there were concerns about leaks coming out of the inspector general’s office.
Democratic lawmakers, as well as some Republicans, have voiced unease over the firing, the fourth time since the beginning of April that Trump has moved to sack an official tasked with monitoring governmental misconduct.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to Trump, said he was legally obligated to give a rationale within 30 days on why Linick was removed.
“This removal is part of a pattern of undermining the integrity of the inspectors general and therefore our government,” Pelosi said.
US Representative Eliot Engel, who heads the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that he had learned that Linick was also investigating, at the congressman’s request, Trump’s “phony emergency declaration” that allowed arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Pompeo said in May last year that there was a state of emergency with Iran, allowing the Trump administration to bypass the USCongress and sell US$8.1 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies.
The move infuriated lawmakers, who had tried to block the sale on the grounds that the weapons were killing civilians in Yemen, which Saudi Arabia has intensely bombed as it fights Houthi rebels linked to Iran.
Senator Robert Menendez, who heads the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, on Monday proposed legislation that would limit the removal of inspectors general to demonstrated causes such as misuse of funds and require that any replacements be career officials.
