Millions of people were being moved to safety as one of the fiercest cyclones in years barreled toward India and Bangladesh yesterday, but with evacuation plans complicated by COVID-19 precautions.
Super Cyclone Amphan is expected to pack winds gusting up to 185kph when it hits eastern India and Bangladesh this afternoon or evening, and with a storm surge of several meters, forecasters said.
Bangladesh authorities fear it could be the most powerful since Cyclone Sidr devastated the country in 2007, killing about 3,500 people — mostly due to a deluge of sea water sweeping in.
Bangladeshi Junior Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman yesterday said that they have already evacuated several thousand people from low-lying areas.
“We will evacuate up to 2.2 million and try to keep casualties at zero,” Rahman said.
To ensure social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cyclone shelters has been doubled by using schools, with masks compulsory, Rahman said.
“We are also keeping separate isolation rooms in the shelters for any infected patients,” he added.
Yamin Chowdhury, a divisional commissioner in Bangladesh’s Barisal District, said that the coast guard was helping to bring back thousands of people from remote islands.
Fishing boats have been ordered to return to shore and all ports and fish landing stations shut down.
“Coastal dwellers in Bangladesh are facing an impossible choice,” Snigdha Chakraborty, country manager for aid group Catholic Relief Services, said in a statement.
“There is limited space in existing evacuation shelters and people who have been on COVID-19 lockdown might hesitate to leave their less-sturdy homes to go to a central — and possibly crowded — shelter,” Chakraborty said.
She said that there would be “grim days ahead,” with poor sanitation, limited access to safe water and health facilities.
The COVID-19 lockdown had also cut off many people’s income and eaten up their cash reserves, she added.
In India, Manturam Pakhira, a minister of state in the Council of Ministers of West Bengal, said that more than 200,000 people were being evacuated from coastal districts and the Sundarbans, a vast mangrove forest area.
“Authorities are also supplying masks and sanitizers and making arrangements so that they can maintain safe distance from each other,” he said.
Arjun Manna, who works for the WWF in the Sundarbans, told reporters that loud speakers were urging locals “to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in the shelters.”
Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Pradeep Kumar Jena told AFP that 20,000 people have been evacuated from Odisha, with 600 disaster teams “pre-positioned” and contractors standing by with diggers and chainsaws.
“We will evacuate more people depending on the situation. No one will be allowed to stay in huts with thatched roofs in coastal areas,” Jena said.
He also said that to ensure social distancing, additional temporary shelters have been identified, with the state ready to house 1.1 million people if needed.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes. South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors. However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an