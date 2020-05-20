Hong Kong has signaled that the territory would extend social distancing measures, despite objections from pro-democracy groups that a ban on large gatherings is being used to suppress protests.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said before a regular meeting of the Executive Council advisory panel that the territory needed to “remain vigilant” after new COVID-19 infections broke a 23-day streak without local cases.
She denied that a desire to prevent gatherings, such as an annual June 4 vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, weighed on the decision.
“There’s no political consideration at all on certain anniversaries or political gatherings and so on,” Lam told reporters. “Our only consideration is public safety and public health concerns.”
Measures that could be extended past tomorrow include a ban on gatherings of more than eight people.
“There’s no need to relax any measures, but there’s no need to tighten any other measures,” Lam said, citing medical experts advising the government.
The likely extension comes after Hong Kong, which avoided a full lockdown, relaxed some social distancing measures, including earlier easing a ban on gatherings of more than four people. The territory also allowed civil servants to return to their offices after working from home.
Authorities have not been able to trace the source of some of the recent infections and that was likely a sign there was asymptomatic transmission of the virus, Lam said.
The territory is to increase its testing capacity 7,000 tests per day, up from from about 4,500, Lam said.
The government is still planning to follow through on a phased reopening of schools, she said.
