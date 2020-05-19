World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Virus spreads in abattoir

The government has uncovered another cluster of COVID-19 infections at a slaughterhouse, fueling alarm about working conditions in meat packing plants. A total of 92 employees at the Westfleisch slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony state have tested positive, local authorities in Osnabrueck district announced on Sunday. The plant has been closed until further notice and staff have been placed in quarantine, joining a string of slaughterhouses that have had similar outbreaks. Many of the cases have been among workers from eastern Europe who live in shared quarters.

GREECE

Acropolis, other sites reopen

The government yesterday reopened the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou led the ceremony as one of the first to visit the ancient complex that sits on a rocky outcrop overlooking the capital. Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni, journalists and employees all wore masks at the event, and officials enforced virus prevention measures for visitors.

VATICAN

Basilica ends shutdown

Saint Peter’s Basilica yesterday reopened after being closed for more than two months under Italy’s lockdown orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A handful of visitors lined up, observing social distancing rules, and were watched by police officers wearing masks before having their temperatures taken to enter the church, which has been closed since March 10.

JAPAN

Fuji to close for summer

Mount Fuji is to close during this summer’s climbing season to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said yesterday. Shizuoka Prefecture, home to the country’s tallest mountain, announced that it was closing three of the four major routes to the mountain’s peak. “The routes open in summer, but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10,” the only climbing season for Mount Fuji, a prefecture official said. It would be the first time the trails of the 3,776m volcanic mountain have been closed since at least 1960, he added.

UNITED STATES

Priest enforces distancing

A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water. The Saint Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park posted photographs on social media showing Father Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves. Pelc said he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos began circulating online. “I haven’t heard anything yet,” he said.

TANZANIA

President fires health official

President John Magufuli sacked his deputy health minister, as he rejected criticism that his government is mishandling its response to COVID-19 by insisting that faith, not fear, would defeat the pandemic. Faustine Ndugulile, a medical doctor, became the fifth high-ranking public health official to be removed from his position over the past month. No reason was given for his dismissal. He has recently contradicted government advice, such as warning against the use of steam therapy to prevent or cure the virus.

CHINA

Tibetan official faces probe

A top Tibetan official is being investigated for alleged corruption, the Chinese Communist Party graft watchdog said yesterday. Tashi Gyatso, deputy secretary general of the regional government in Tibet, is under investigation for “suspected severe violations of discipline and law,” the Tibet Discipline Inspection and Supervision Network said in a brief statement, without providing further details. Gyatso was also a member of Tibet’s leading Chinese Communist Party members’ group — an elite regional policy-making body in charge of security, poverty alleviation and other areas of government.

IRAN

Ayatollah lambasts US

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said the US would be expelled from Iraq and Syria, and added that even Washington’s allies “abhor” it now. The US “will not be staying either in Iraq or Syria and must withdraw and will certainly be expelled,” he said in a video conference meeting with university students shown on his official Web site. The US’ “warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unconditional support for the Zionist regime’s increasing oppression and their recent awful management of the coronavirus” pandemic was costing it allies, he said.

UNITED STATES

Space drone launched

The air force on Sunday launched its high-tech drone X-37B, placing the reusable vehicle into orbit for its sixth secretive mission in space. The drone was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and is to spend months in orbit, remotely conducting a series of experiments. Among the experiments: testing the effect of radiation on seeds and other materials, and transforming solar power into radio-frequency microwave energy that could be transmitted to the ground. The Pentagon has published photographs of the drone, but up to now had revealed few details about its missions and capabilities.

SYRIA

Telecom tiff a family rift?

The telecommunications authority on Sunday said a deadline for a cellular firm owned by the cousin of President Bashar al-Assad to pay back its debts to the state has ended, and legal measures would be taken to recover the money. The announcement came hours after al-Assad’s cousin, Rami Makhlouf, released a new video in which he said he had been asked to step down from the leadership of Syriatel. Makhlouf, who is under US and EU sanctions, vowed not to give up the company and apologized to his arrested employees, whom he was unable to get released after they were detained in recent weeks. Makhlouf did not say who had called on him to step down. The new video, the third in less than a month, was another hint of a rumored major rift in the tight-knit al-Assad family.

MALAYSIA

Ex-official criticizes deal

A deal to drop money-laundering charges linked to the 1MDB scandal against a producer of Hollywood hit Wolf of Wall Street is terrible, former attorney-general Tommy Thomas said yesterday. Riza Aziz, stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, was charged last year for allegedly receiving nearly US$250 million from 1MDB. Prosecutors last week unexpectedly dropped the charges against Riza after he agreed to a deal that will see him return about US$107 million in assets. The agreement was a “sweetheart deal for Riza, but terrible for Malaysia,” Thomas said. “I would have never sanctioned this deal.”