Scores of Mexicans are dying from drinking adulterated liquor, a consequence of the shortage of mainstream alcoholic beverages during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.
The first of at least 138 deaths in recent weeks occurred at the end of last month in the western state of Jalisco, a month after the government declared a health emergency over the spread of COVID-19.
Much of Mexico has run out of beer after factories were shut down along with other nonessential firms.
Photo: AFP
Beer stocks were depleted within a month, and in some areas the prices of what was left doubled, according to industry sources.
Many of the 53 deaths in central Puebla have been linked to a wake where people drank moonshine containing methanol that in nonlethal doses can cause blindness and liver damage.
Authorities said that 23 people died in the hours following the gathering in the town of Chiconcuautla.
The town’s mayor said the popular refino drink, made from sugarcane, had been adulterated.
German Hernandez said that his father died after being poisoned by a drink known locally as tejon — a blend of brandy with tejocote fruit (a type of hawthorn), in the Puebla town of Cacaloxuchitl.
“They sell it in the stores, and you can buy it and take it out. My father began trembling and feeling weak. He told us he felt bad, and we took him to the hospital,” Hernandez said. “This has never happened before.”
Deaths have also been recorded in the central state of Morelos, and Yucatan and Veracruz in the east.
Gangs specializing in bootleg booze are trying to take advantage of the lack of alternative alcohol sources during the shutdown.
“They usually have very well-structured mafias, and some escape the surveillance of the authorities,” said Ricardo Cardenas of Mexico’s Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks.
“We presume that, as a result of this shortage and demand being very high, some people are offering or trying to sell methanol instead of ethyl alcohol,” Sanitary Risks’ Jalisco head Denis de Santiago said.
Methanol is used in fuel, solvents and antifreeze.
The country’s largest beer producers, Grupo Modelo — which makes the popular Corona beer — and Heineken, which makes Sol, halted production early last month.
Alcohol sales have been banned in some states, including Yucatan. In others, alcoholic beverages can only be purchased at certain times.
Some drinks companies have switched production to antibacterial gel that they are donating to the federal government and health workers.
In Yucatan, where 38 people have died so far, victims unknowingly drank methanol in their usual pajaretes — a common cocktail that includes milk, coffee, vanilla and brand-name sugarcane alcohol.
Humberto Macias, 36, said that he saw three of his relatives die within days of each other after drinking a pajarete cocktail, made using a trusted brand of alcohol.
“We had always drunk it, including myself, many people. Who would have thought it was like this?” Macias said.
