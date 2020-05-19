South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday honored victims of the pro-democracy Gwangju Uprising, speaking at the spot where protesters were killed 40 years ago.
Protesters demonstrating against then-South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan confronted his martial law troops on May 18, 1980.
Official organizations say about 160 were killed over the next 10 days — including some soldiers and police — and more than 70 missing, but activists say up to three times as many might have been killed.
Photo: AFP
Those who died “believed that the survivors would manage to open up a better world. They were convinced that the defeat of that day would become the victory of tomorrow,” Moon said.
The subsequent struggle to establish democracy in South Korea had been in answer to “the call of the dead,” he added.
Moon reiterated his call for the uprising to be included in the country’s constitution.
He urged those responsible for the “state-led violence” to come forward.
“Its purpose is not about punishment but about properly documenting history,” Moon said. “Instead, if those who are accountable show courage and confess the truth even now, the path to forgiveness and reconciliation will open up.”
Gwangju remains one of the most politicized historical events in the nation. Some conservatives still condemn the uprising as a communist-inspired rebellion, while Moon — who participated in other anti-dictatorship protests — has re-opened investigations into the military’s actions, including an alleged helicopter shooting incident.
Chun, who was convicted in 1996 of treason over Gwangju and condemned to death, but released following a presidential pardon, still denies any direct involvement in the suppression of the movement.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes. South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors. However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an