Taliban mark leadership deal with bomb attack

AFP, GHAZNI, Afghanistan





The Taliban claimed a deadly attack on an Afghan intelligence agency post yesterday, even as they urged the new power-sharing government to accelerate a prisoner swap to pave the way for talks.

At least seven intelligence personnel were killed by a car bomb in the Ghazni Province, said Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the province’s governor.

“The terrorists have used a Humvee in their attack. They have targeted the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni city,” he said, adding that 40 people were wounded.

A man removes broken glass after a car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Ghazni Province yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The Afghan Ministry of the Interior and a health official in Ghazni also confirmed the bombing

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that its insurgents had carried out the attack.

The bombing came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing accord in Kabul, ending their bitter months-long feud.

The agreement overcomes one of the hurdles to negotiations with the Taliban, which yesterday said that peace talks cannot open until a piecemeal prisoner swap is completed.

“That which is taking place in Kabul is only a repetition of the past failed experiences,” another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Twitter in what was the group’s first reaction to the Ghani-Abdullah deal.

“Afghan sides should focus on real and sincere solution to the issue... The prisoners’ release process should be completed and the intra-Afghan negotiations should start,” he said.

The prisoner exchange was agreed under a US-Taliban deal signed in February, which excluded the Afghan government.

Kabul has so far released about 1,000 Taliban prisoners, while the militants claim to have freed 263 government captives.

Afghanistan’s chief of intelligence, General Ahmad Zia Siraj, said the US-Taliban deal was expected to lower violence.

“Unfortunately, the violence has not decreased. The Taliban have never welcomed peace,” he said at a joint press conference with acting Afghan Minister of the Interior Masoud Andarabi.