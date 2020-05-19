The Taliban claimed a deadly attack on an Afghan intelligence agency post yesterday, even as they urged the new power-sharing government to accelerate a prisoner swap to pave the way for talks.
At least seven intelligence personnel were killed by a car bomb in the Ghazni Province, said Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the province’s governor.
“The terrorists have used a Humvee in their attack. They have targeted the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni city,” he said, adding that 40 people were wounded.
Photo: Reuters
The Afghan Ministry of the Interior and a health official in Ghazni also confirmed the bombing
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that its insurgents had carried out the attack.
The bombing came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing accord in Kabul, ending their bitter months-long feud.
The agreement overcomes one of the hurdles to negotiations with the Taliban, which yesterday said that peace talks cannot open until a piecemeal prisoner swap is completed.
“That which is taking place in Kabul is only a repetition of the past failed experiences,” another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Twitter in what was the group’s first reaction to the Ghani-Abdullah deal.
“Afghan sides should focus on real and sincere solution to the issue... The prisoners’ release process should be completed and the intra-Afghan negotiations should start,” he said.
The prisoner exchange was agreed under a US-Taliban deal signed in February, which excluded the Afghan government.
Kabul has so far released about 1,000 Taliban prisoners, while the militants claim to have freed 263 government captives.
Afghanistan’s chief of intelligence, General Ahmad Zia Siraj, said the US-Taliban deal was expected to lower violence.
“Unfortunately, the violence has not decreased. The Taliban have never welcomed peace,” he said at a joint press conference with acting Afghan Minister of the Interior Masoud Andarabi.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes. South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors. However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an