China, facing what it sees as increasing military pressure from the US, is likely to shrug off the pall hanging over its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and increase its defense budget again this year.
China’s military spending, due to be announced when the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress finally opens on Friday, is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively it will beef up its military capabilities.
China set a 7.5 percent rise for the defense budget last year, outpacing what ended up as full-year GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the world’s second-largest economy.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Its economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, as the novel coronavirus spread from Wuhan, and the government has said economic conditions remain challenging.
Despite the pandemic, the armed forces of China and the US have remained active in the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan.
Xie Yue (謝岳), a professor of political science at Shanghai’s Jiao Tong University and a security expert, said that while it is hard to predict if the defense budget would grow at a higher or lower rate than last year, it would definitely rise.
“From the national security point of view, China needs to appear strong to the West, especially the United States, which has been putting more pressure on China on all fronts, including militarily,” he said.
The pandemic has worsened already poor ties between Beijing and Washington, with accusations from US President Donald Trump’s administration of a Chinese cover-up and delayed release of information about the outbreak.
The Chinese Ministry of State Security warned in a recent internal report that China faced a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the outbreak that could tip relations with the US into armed confrontation.
The Chinese Ministry of National Defense did not respond to a request for comment.
China reports only a raw figure for military expenditure, with no breakdown. It is widely believed by diplomats and foreign experts to under-report the real number.
Taking the reported figure at face value, China’s defense budget last year — 1.19 trillion yuan (US$167.52 billion) — was about a quarter of the US defense budget last year, which stood at US$686 billion.
Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) yesterday wrote in a WeChat post that he anticipated the defense budget would rise.
“China needs more military power as a deterrent, to ensure the US will not act on its impulses because of unbearable costs,” Hu said.
Experts point out that the benefit of increasing defense spending when the economy is weak is that it can give the economy a much-needed shot in the arm, with manufacturing struggling and domestic consumption slack over worries about job security.
China’s defense spending last year represented slightly more than 5 percent of total government expenditure and about 1.2 percent of GDP for the year.
Xie said investing in home-grown military technology research and development would be money well-spent, as tightening sanctions meant it was increasingly hard for China to buy technology on the global market.
“With nationalist sentiment running high, not only will the increase in military expenditure not be criticized too much, it may even lead to citizens feeling more pride in the country,” he said.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes. South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors. However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an