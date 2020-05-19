Pompeo tells Beijing not to interfere with US journalists in Hong Kong

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with US journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.

The two sides have expelled each other’s reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over the COVID-19 pandemic and US President Donald Trump threatens to impose fresh trade tariffs.

“It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference for the US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue at the US Department of State in Washington on Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: AFP

Pompeo did not explicitly criticize China, nor did he give specific examples of what he was referring to, but the statement is the latest US response after Beijing expelled more than a dozen American reporters.

“Any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of ‘one country, two systems’ and the status of the territory,” Pompeo said.

China in February kicked out three journalists from the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper ran an opinion piece on the coronavirus crisis with a headline that Beijing deemed racist.

Weeks later, Washington curbed the number of Chinese nationals from state-run news outlets in the US. Beijing responded in March by expelling more than a dozen US journalists from the New York Times, the Washington Post and Journal.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also made the landmark announcement that these journalists would not be allowed to work in Hong Kong.

The ministry’s decision caused alarm among both media and business groups, who fear a new precedent has been set and that international companies in Hong Kong could become hostage to US-China tensions.

The Hong Kong government has yet to state clearly whether it has the discretion to allow any of the expelled journalists in — including one of the expelled reporters who is a US citizen with permanent residency status in Hong Kong.