Hong Kong’s political crisis yesterday returned to center stage as clashes erupted in the Legislative Council (LegCo) and a group of prominent pro-democracy activists were charged for taking part in last year’s huge protests.
Protesting pro-democracy lawmakers were dragged from the chamber by security guards amid scuffles between rival camps, as pro-Beijing lawmakers took control of the key House Committee, paving the way for a debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of China’s national anthem.
Among those in court yesterday to hear formal charges were 72-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), founder of the Apple Daily, and 81-year-old Martin Lee (李柱銘), founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Party and a former barrister who helped write the territory’s constitution.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The group of 15 also includes several former lawmakers, including 72-year-old attorney Margaret Ng (吳靄儀), Democratic Party Chairman Albert Ho (何俊仁), “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄) and Au Nok-hin (區諾軒), as well as Lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung (梁耀忠).
All were charged with organizing and taking part in unlawful assemblies last summer. Five face a more serious charge of incitement, which carries up to five years in jail.
All were bailed and some used the appearance to criticize the government.
Photo: AFP
Asked by a judge if he understood the charges, social activist Raphael Wong (黃浩銘) shouted: “I understand this is a political prosecution.”
Yesterday’s chaos at the LegCo were the second time in two weeks that clashes have broken out as pro-democracy supporters try to scupper a law that bans insulting China’s national anthem.
The House Committee has been without a leader since October last year, meaning no bills have made it to the legislature for a vote. Pro-democracy lawmakers have used filibustering to stop voting for a new chair.
Photo: AFP
Pro-democracy legislators charged at security guards surrounding pro-establishment Lawmaker Chan Kin-Por (陳健波), who had taken the chairman’s seat in the meeting against procedural objections by the opposition.
Guards hauled several legislators out of the chamber, some kicking and shouting.
Some tried leaping over the guards from benchtops to take back the chairman’s seat only to be forced back.
The Democrats chanted “foul play” and held a placard reading “CCP [China Communist Party] tramples HK legislature.”
Opposition lawmaker Ted Hui (許智?) shouted at Chan that the meeting was “illegal.”
Even as the protests continued, Chan called a vote for a chairperson of the committee, which was won by pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee (李慧?).
Lee’s camp condemned the violence and pledged to push ahead with the anthem bill.
The pro-Beijing camp said external legal opinion showed that they had the power to end the deadlock, but the pro-democracy camp said the move was a coup, citing the legal opinion of the legislature’s own lawyers.
“It’s painful to watch and it’s saddening to see a legislative assembly degenerate into this level of behavior,” pro-Beijing Lawmaker Martin Liao (廖長江) said.
“They can take away the rules of procedures today but I am sure the Hong Kong people won’t forget today,” Democratic Lawmaker Dennis Kwok (郭榮鏗) said.
